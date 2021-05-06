TIOGA JUNCTION — It’s been a long, hard season for Sayre’s Lady Redskins but nobody could blame the squad for wearing a big smile this morning after betting the first win of the season, 9-7, over Williamson Wednesday.

Sayre opened with two runs and held that lead until Williamson tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning.

Williamson put a four-spot on the board for a 6-2 lead through four innings.

Sayre, though, was just getting started. The Redskins put seven runs on the board over the last three innings on seven singles and a double.

Kailey McCaig led the charge for the Lady Redskins with a double, two singles and two runsMegan Flynn added a single, a double and a run and Allyssa Murrelle matched Brelin VanDuzer with two singles and a run each.

Gabby Shaw added a single and two runs; Savanna Harbst matched Maddie Smith with a single and a run each; and Makenna Garrison scored a run as did Aliyah Rawlings.

Murrelle scattered 11 hits in the win, walking just three walks.

Sayre will host Northeast Bradford on Friday.

