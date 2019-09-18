CHEMUNG — With Chemung Speedrome’s 2019 season winding down, some of the division titles are up for grabs and will be decided at the season finale this Friday night with Saturday being used as a rain date if necessary. Action from this past Friday though, kept fans on the edges of their seats.
A caution-free 40-lap Sunoco Modified feature can easily develop into a yawner. That was not the case Friday night as fans were treated to one fantastic feature and a battle between two determined, but respectful, racers. Charlie Sharpsteen, who has three 2019 feature wins to his credit, won his heat and started third in the feature.
Fellow heat race winner Pat Judson led the opening lap from the pole until Sharpsteen got around him for the top spot. Zack Knowlden and Zach Curren, with six feature wins between them, chased down Sharpsteen and ran nose-to-tail at the halfway point.
With ten to go it was a two-man race, with Knowlden looking high then low for a pathway to the lead while Sharpsteen lived up to his reputation as being hard to pass. Hard yes, but not impossible as Knowlden mounted an outside move and cleared the No. 98 of Sharpsteen to put the No. 4 on top of the leaderboard on lap 32.
Over the final laps Knowlden proved he had the faster car and he pulled away for a very impressive win. Sharpsteen finished second, ahead of Curren, Bryan Sherwood and John Wilber.
“This is the best race I’ve ever run in a Modified,” Knowlden said from the Midstate Basement Authorities Victory Lane. “Charlie is so great to race but I had to be patient and when he went low, I went high and it worked.” Knowlden trailed Curren by just one point when they arrived at the track. Knowlden now has a slight point lead over Curren and Friday night will result in a track championship for one of them.
Mike Nichols has been on a tear, coming off a weekend when he won back-to-back extra-distance features and earned a nice payday for his efforts. Friday night he scored another sweep in the Super Stock division. Ajay Potrzebowski capitalized on his outside pole position starting spot and led the way at the drop of the green flag.
The lone caution of the race came out on lap four. but when racing resumed the fans were treated to multiple lead changes between Potrzebowski and Nick Robinson. Nichols watched all this unfold, as he was right there in third for all of it until he got past both and took over the lead.
Once in front he checked out and built up a big lead over the final 10 laps of the 25-lap feature. Robinson, meanwhile, lost second to Garrett Zacharias and that’s how they would finish behind winner Nichols. Potrzebowski and Tim Gullo rounded out the top five. Nick Robinson takes a sizeable point lead over Nichols into the season finale.
Things couldn’t have gone better for rookie Joey Bevacqua on Friday night. He won his heat race, started on the pole for the 20-lap feature, and led almost every lap for a September sweep. The only caution in this one came just a lap into it when Cameron Nichols spun coming off turn four.
Point leader Greg Moldt took second from Monica Green on the restart and he shadowed Bevacqua until passing for the lead at the halfway point. Three laps later Bevacqua reclaimed the lead and this time he held on to it. He got his second win of the year and first since the end of May.
An anonymous donor put up a $300 bounty on INEX Legends driver Kyle Youngs, who led the division with five feature wins coming in to their 20-lap feature. The bounty was $200 to anyone who could beat him, and $50 each to second and third if they also finished ahead of him.
Heat winner Jody Buckley led the first half of the race with Youngs hot on his heels. The only lead change occurred when Youngs passed Buckley for the lead and started to pull away.
Buckley then had Gary Ham running close in third. When this one was over it was Kyle Youngs who celebrated his sixth win as he clutched the $200 bounty.
Derrick Vogler started the 10-lap Bandolero feature last, brought out the only caution when he spun two laps in, and went on to claim the overall win. Chase Sinsabaugh led the first half of the race before losing the lead to Vogler. Vogler was up to his challenge despite tremendous pressure from Josh Duke on the final lap.
He sailed across the finish line for his first overall win, giving bragging rights to the Bandit division. Duke, the Outlaw and heat winner, finished second. Jeffrey Noe was third with Sinsabaugh fourth.
Championship night is set for this Friday with a regular five-division show. The Super Stocks will run a Russ Tubbs Memorial 25-lap feature to honor the only driver who lost his life in competition at the Speedrome. Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, $5 for kids 5 to 12 and free for kids under 5.
World of Outlaw Late Models return To Outlaw Speedway
“The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet” return to Tyler Siri’s Outlaw Speedway in Dundee this Friday night. This is the second time in World of Outlaws Late Models Series history that they will visit the fast four-tenths-mile Outlaw Speedway.
The nationwide traveling late model series will also join the 360 Sprint Cars in Night 1 of the Fall Sprint Nationals, which will conclude with a $5,000-to-win show on Saturday night. The event is also flanked by a Big Block/Small Block Modified special, as well as specials for the Hoosier Tire Sportsman, American Racer Sportsman, 4 Cylinders, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and IMCA Modifieds.
Outlaw Speedway is located at 82 Main Street in Dundee and will take the green flag Friday at 7:00 and Saturday at 7 p.m.
