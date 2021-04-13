POPLAR RIDGE — Waverly’s girls swim team won six of 11 events, but in Southern Cayuga’s four-lane pool depth isn’t a factor.
As a result, Waverly saw a 29-13 lead slip away in a 49-45 IAC loss to the Chiefs.
Willow Sharpsteen and Lourden Benjamin were triple winners for Waverly and Delaney Vascoe had two wins.
That trio teamed with Sophia DeSisti to win the meet-opening 200 medley relay with a time of 2-minutes, 12.56. seconds.
Sharpsteen added a win in the 200 free with a time of 2:25.87 and the 100 fly in 1:13.34.
Benjamin’s other wins were in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:37.06 and the 100 back in 1:10.94. Vascoe won the 100 breast in 1:24.33.
Diving, another Waverly strong suit was not contested, but Waverly led 29-13 with six events to go. Southern Cayuga won four of the six, including the meet-ending 400 free relay which broke a 42-42 tie.
Waverly will compete in the IAC Championships at Watkins Glen on Saturday. Diving begins at 10 a.m. and swimming will begin at noon.
