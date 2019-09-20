ENDWELL — The move from Class C to Class B (Waverly will be back in C next season) made the Wolverines’ slate one of the toughest in the state.
That starts in ernest tonight when Waverly, ranked 17th in the initial New York State Sports Writers Association Class B rankings travels to Maine-Endwell, which is ranked 15th in that same poll.
The Spartans have been football powers since they were winning state titles in Class A just a few years ago. This year’s team may not be THAT team, but it is still a good team.
Offensively, the Spartans run out of the double wing. The “main man” in the offense is clearly fullback Ryan Brozovic. At 5-10, 190, the man is a horse. The line will usually find a place to put multiple hats and just move the pile if necessary. When he gets a seam, he could be off to the races. He won a couple of those last week against Chenango Valley. The score of that game was 42-7 before the Warriors scored the last three TDs to make it look good.
Quarterback Nick DeLucia only put the ball in the air eight times, but he had 124 yards and a TD. Slot receiver Michael Mancini is key to the air game for the Spartans. Jack Hopko is the No. 2 option as a runner and Michael Smith is second in the passing game to Mancini.
Defensively, they come at you with an aggressive 4-4. They’ll dare you to pass, then turn Caleb Reed loose in the secondary with the goal of getting the pick.
C.V. helped the Spartans a lot last week, turning the ball over twice on interceptions and other times via the fumble. When M-E got the ball, they didn’t keep it all that long. Some of their TDs were short runs, but others covered 55, 62 and 42 yards.
One thing Waverly will have to do is make sure Mancini doesn’t get loose. The Spartans prefer to pound the ball, but just when you think they’ve abandoned the pass, they hit Mancini behind the defense.
Waverly’s defense has been pretty stout this season and could keep the Wolverines in this one if it plays disciplined football.
Union-Endicott moved the ball in the first game of the season, but the Waverly defense stayed with it and made the Tigers sustain drives. That’s not easy with a determined defense on the other side of the ball and Waverly got two interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
Offensively, the Wolverines have found the run game to be difficult to get started. No back has more than David Hallett’s 90 yards through two games.
The passing game is on the arm of eighth grade quarterback Joe Tomasso. He has done well so far and his line has kept him mostly upright. The line will be tested tonight but may be up to the task. Tomasso has been able to find Jalen McCarty and Ethan Stotler. With Scott Woodring done for the season, Aidan Westbrook and Caden Wheeler become more important in the offense.
Should be a good one.
