SAYRE — Towanda broke open a 7-5 game with a 10-0 run spanning the first and second quarters on the way to a 47-25 win over Sayre in the consolation game of the Valley Christmas Tournament Saturday afternoon.
With top player Emily Sutryk in foul trouble, the Lady Redskins couldn’t stay with the Lady Black Knights. Sayre’s closest approach after that was at 19-10 early in the second quarter. Towanda led 25-12 at the half and extended that to 39-16 after the third quarter.
Paige Manchester was a thorn in the Redskins sides in the first half when she scored 11 of her 13 points. Porschia Bennett had six points in the first half and Erin Barrett added five.
Barrett stayed on pace, finishing with 11 but also added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Bennett went off in the second half to net 12 of her game-high 18 after the break and added four steals.
Gabbi Randall finished with eight points and 13 rebounds. Madi LaManna added seven points for Sayre with Madi Wilson grabbing seven rebounds and Gabby Shaw finishing with six boards.
Sayre will host Wyalusing at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
