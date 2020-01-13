CANANDAIGUA — Tioga had seven wrestlers place in the top four. including three champions, to tie Webster-Thomas for the team championship of the Robert Bradshaw Invitational over the weekend.
Both teams finished with 232.5 team points, leaving Horseheads third with 223 points. Clarence, with 192 points, and Pittsford with 173 points rounded out the top five in the 24-team tournament.
David MacWhinnie, at 126, Brady Worthing at 138 and Dom Wood at 220 brought home the first-place hardware with Donovan Smith and Emmett Wood taking home silver at 120 and 152, respectively.
MacWhinnie got to the final with a pin and a decision. In the final, he led 4-1 when he got a pin of Cooper Rice of Chenango Forks.
Worthing pinned his way to the final, taking just 3:11 to deck two opponents. The top-seeded senior scored at will in the final, rolling to a 16-5 win over Chenango Forks’ second-seeded Lucas Gumble.
Dom Wood, at 220, also pinned his way to the final, using 4:25 in a first- and second-period pins.
In the final, he survived a late rally to beat Mitchell Tanner of Union Springs/Port Byron 70-4.
Smith, seeded second, had to go through teammate Mason Welch to get to the final. Both won by in in the quarters, but Smith shut Welch out 5-0 in the semi.
Then in the final, Smith ran into top-seeded Zach Levey of Horseheads. Levey ended Smith’s title hopes with an 8-0 loss.
Emmett Wood took a 5-1 win in his opener and won his semi by pin.
He hooked up with Horseheads’ Jacob Scibek in the final and came out on the wrong side of a 6-3 score.
Welch rebounded from his loss to Smith in the semis to place third with a pin in the consi semi and a 6-3 win over Webster-Thomas wrestler Chase Gottstein in the third-place match.
Justin Bellis, at 99, dropped his opener before charging back through wrestlebacks to the third-place match. Once there, he dropped a 3-0 decision to US/PB’s Henry Smith to finish fourth.
At 132, Hopkins won his opener by pin but fell in the semis. After working his way back to the third-place match, he dropped an 8-5 decision to Jack Smith of Port Byron-Union Springs.
Tioga hosts SVEC Wednesday night.
