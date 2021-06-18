SAYRE'S CARRIE CLAYPOOL

School: Sayre Area High School
Athlete: Carrie Claypool
Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field
Letters earned: Seven
Athletic awards and honors: NTL cross country newcomer of the year, NTL first team for cross country 2020-2021
Class rank/GPA: 17th out of 75/3.6
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Second at districts for basketball, made districts every year I could run, 8th at districts 2020-2021 for cross country
Academic awards/honors: Principal Honor Roll for 4 years, Presidential award for 4 years
Community service: Volunteering with challenger baseball, Volunteer at UCP, volunteer at Stray Haven animal shelter, community service trips with St. James youth group
Community awards/accolades: Hands of Christ Award
Future plans: Go to Mansfield University to study geology, continue running track and cross country.
Athletic Director: Randy Felt
Principal: Dayton Handrick
Parents: Maureen and Barry Claypool
