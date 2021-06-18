SAYRE'S CARRIE CLAYPOOL
School: Sayre Area High School

Athlete: Carrie Claypool

Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field

Letters earned: Seven

Athletic awards and honors: NTL cross country newcomer of the year, NTL first team for cross country 2020-2021

Class rank/GPA: 17th out of 75/3.6

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Second at districts for basketball, made districts every year I could run, 8th at districts 2020-2021 for cross country

Academic awards/honors: Principal Honor Roll for 4 years, Presidential award for 4 years

NTL/District/State championships and honorsAcademic awards/honors: NTL Cross Country Newcomer of the Year, NTL first team for cross country 2020-2021

Community service: Volunteering with challenger baseball, Volunteer at UCP, volunteer at Stray Haven animal shelter, community service trips with St. James youth group

Community awards/accolades: Hands of Christ Award

Future plans: Go to Mansfield University to study geology, continue running track and cross country.

Athletic Director: Randy Felt

Principal: Dayton Handrick

Parents: Maureen and Barry Claypool

