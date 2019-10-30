TIOGA JUNCTION — If you watched North Penn/Liberty Volleyball play the last few years, you would not have seen Grace Tice get much playing time. The Senior Middle Hitter described herself as a “benchwarmer” after their District IV class AA sweep of Athens Tuesday Night at Williamson before she put in the time and work to become a regular contributor.
She’s done more than that. Tice had six blocks, and, alongside all-state outside hitter Charisma Grega, was one of the sparks for North Penn/Liberty in their 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 win over the Athens Wildcats. With those six blocks, Tice surpassed 100 blocks on the season, an incredible accomplishment considering how dominant North Penn/Liberty has been this season, which limits the amount of points they play.
“Last season I sat the bench. I was a benchwarmer. Honestly, that is what drove me to work so hard to win the position. Had I not sat the bench previously I never would’ve worked this hard. I lifted every day and played volleyball every day… I have it set up in my room with a volleyball where I can just hit it over and over again,” said Tice, holding her 100 blocks congratulatory sign proudly.
It was not all sunshine and rainbows for North Penn/Liberty. Yes, the score line was dominant, but they did not have their best stuff Tuesday night and players and coaches were well aware. Balls that normally do not hit the floor did, mental mistakes that normally do not happen happened, and overall it was not the level of excellence they’d shown throughout the year. They expect that to be different on Thursday when they square off with archrival Wellsboro for a fourth consecutive district championship.
“I didn’t see the hype we sometimes see. It might have been nerves but you’re right, it was not our “A” game. We had a lot of errors tonight, we had times where girls got frustrated but overall there were still some positives and they got over it and got the win,” said Coach Jennifer Nawri.
Grega gave the Mounties a lift. She took her best swings of the match in a second set that the Mounties mostly sleepwalked through.
NPL was led with Grega’s 14 kills. Senior setter Joanne McNamara had 17 assists and Libero Ali Koval had 14 digs.
Taylor Field had 15 digs for Athens and Haley Barry had two kills and eight digs.
Cassidy Stackpole had eight digs and three kills and Jenny Ryan had a kill and five digs.
Taylor Walker had two kills and Kayleigh Miller had 12 assists and two digs while Kylie Jayne had four kills and a block and Leah Liechty had three kills and a block.
“NPL is a solid team,” Athens Coach Heather Hanson said. “(I’m) proud of how the Lady Wildcats played.
“I want to thank the seniors for all they have done for the team! Haley Barry for her constant competitiveness. No matter what we were doing Haley had to win...even with our head, shoulders, knees and toes game, She gets this extremely intimidating expression on her face! It’s scary...in a good way...glad she’s on our side... Cassidy Stackpole for finding her voice this year. Instead of staying quiet ‘because that’s just how she is’ she stepped out of her comfort zone and started yelling and leading the team. I will never forget the huge change she made in just one year. It brings tears to my eyes the way she stepped up. She didn’t have to. The girl wanted it. She wanted to be a leader on the team and she did it. I am so so impressed and inspired by her.”
