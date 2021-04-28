CANDOR — Section IV athletes were able to compete on the links again for the first time in two years. Waverly and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor competed in the first competitive boys golf match since the spring of 2019 on Tuesday afternoon at Catatonk Creek Golf Course.
This season, the IAC has decided to only score the top four golfers for each team, so the Eagles were able to dominate on the green, as they were able to use their youth to cruise to a 189 to 203 victory.
Sophomore Taylor Brock led all golfers on the day, as he shot an impressive 39 on a nine-hole course, which is enough to qualify for states in most sectional tournaments. The top golfer for the Wolverines was Jack Knight, who finished 12 shots behind Brock.
“It was an unbelievable feeling just to be out there and compete against other teams,” Brock said. “I thought overall it was a good round, I left a couple of putts short, but it was just nice to be back out there.”
Finishing out the leader board for SVEC in the victory were Jacob Banks with a 43, Tyler Greeno with a 50, and Joey Marsh, who shot a 51.
Liam Traub finished right behind Knight with a 52 spot. The top finishers for the Wolverines all finished next to each other as the top four scorers finished within two shots of each other. Hunter Elston and Davis Croft each finished out the leaderboard with a score of 53.
The Wolverines will be back on the course for their first home match of the season when they take on Newark Valley at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Shepherd Hills Golf Course.
The SVEC Eagles move to 1-0 on the season and will take to the road on Friday afternoon when they go to Mark Twain Golf Course to match up against Elmira Notre Dame at 4 p.m.
Tioga 212, Watkins Glen 219
NICHOLS — Tioga opened the 2021 season with a win on friendly turf.
Tigers Zach Nichols and Tyler Roe carded matching 49s to earn co-medalist honors.
Evan Sickler added a 52 for Tioga and Damian Acla had a 62.
Daniel Ely paced Watkins Glen with a 50. Also scoring for the Senecas were Georgio Fazzary with a 51, Ben Summerton with a 56 and Luke Spalhalski with a 62.
Tioga will host Trumansburg at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
