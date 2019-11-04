Athens — Waverly versus Athens football was once an annual part of Valley football tradition. Saturday night, the two teams had the opportunity to renew a former rivalry.
Sayre’s UNICO chapter, a local organization that supports local kids with physical and learning disabilities, invited the two programs to resume the rivalry for a night. The game was an opportunity for Valley football fans to reminisce about past battles while raising money for a fantastic cause.
Technically, the game was meaningless. No winner would advance to another round, no Valley champion would be crowned. The only thing to be gained by the victors would be bragging rights. But, that was enough to spark a contentious battle, which would end with Waverly picking up a hard-fought 7-0 win.
Waverly’s head coach Jason Miller noted the intensity level after the game finished.
“You never look at anybody’s record, it just doesn’t matter. There’s a lot of intensity off the field and then you bring it out on the field. Unfortunately, some of that stuff carries over into extracurricular stuff. We haven’t experienced that kind of rivalry. A lot of fun to be involved in,” said Miller.
While intensity and emotion were abundant, scoring was not. Both teams struggled to find the endzone. Athens could move the ball, but Waverly stonewalled them as they neared the goal. Waverly struggled to move the ball but had short field opportunities.
In the first half, Athens’ best drive was a 14-play, 47-yard drive. On the drive, the Wildcats marched to the Waverly 19 before an errant snap forced a 17-yard loss. Waverly’s defense held and forced a Wildcat punt to end the drive. Waverly’s defense forced four punts in the half. Additionally, Ethan Stotler and Aidan Westbrook each intercepted Wildcat passes.
Waverly’s offensive struggles began with their opening possession. Athens’ Keegan Rude intercepted a pass to end what would be one of Waverly’s longer drives of the night. The Wolverines turned the ball over on downs twice and punted once in the half.
Waverly did have the only true scoring threat in the half. Stotler’s interception occurred on the Wildcat side of the field. He returned it 16 yards to the Athens 18-yard line. When the Wolverine offense was unable to move the ball, Alex Gadow attempted a 35-yard field goal which missed left and short.
At halftime, the score was 0-0.
At the start of the third quarter, the teams exchanged punts with Waverly winning the field position game. Waverly punted 62 yards to the Wildcat goal line. Athens moved the ball out to their 23 yard line before punting it back to Waverly. Waverly began their drive near midfield, on their own 47 yard line.
The Wolverines fed the ball to David Hallett on the drive. Hallett carried the ball five times for 30 yards. Jalen McCarty added a rush for seven yards and a 16-yard pass reception. Hallett would bull into the endzone on his final carry of the drive. Stotler kicked the extra point and Waverly led 7-0.
Athens began moving the ball again in response to the Wolverine score. They drove 53 yards bolstered by a 23 yard rush from Shayne Reid. The Wildcats fumbled on a first-and-10 from the Waverly 18. Waverly recovered the fumble and squashed another Wildcat threat.
The Wildcats forced Waverly to punt on their next possession and tempers on both sides of the field boiled over. The punt play resulted in offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties and an Athens player was ejected by the officials. When the dust, and flags, settled, Athens had a first-and-10 from their own 18-yard line.
Once again, Athens began to move the ball. Damian Hudson carried the ball seven times on the drive for 30 yards. Reid touched it seven times for 41 yards. The drive was 22 plays and traveled 74 yards. The Wildcats had a first and goal from the Wolverine 6-yard line with under a minute to play.
But, the Wolverines stopped them there. The Waverly defense was helped by an illegal procedure call. Even without the call, Waverly only gave up four more yards. They crushed Wildcat hopes when they tackled Reid at the 8-yard line as the buzzer sounded.
Offensively, Athens rushed for 232 yards and passed for 31 yards. Reid carried the ball 17 times for 120 yards. Hudson had 107 yards on 20 carries. Mason Lister finished the night with seven completions for 31 yards.
Waverly’s offense generated 176 total yards, 117 rushing yards and 59 passing yards. Hallett rushed 17 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. McCarty had four receptions for 38 yards. Joe Tomasso would finish the game with eight completions for 59 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.