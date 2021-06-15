HUGHESVILLE — Athens Head Coach Jim Lister took seven members of its varsity basketball team to Hughesville for the Balcony Summer Kickoff Tournament, an AAU 18U event.
The local squad made the most of the event, winning six times to take the tourney title.
Tournament MVP Tucker Brown and All-Tournament selection Mason Lister were key cogs for the victors, as were JJ Babcock, Nalen Carling and Troy Pritchard.
Athens 44, Bloomsburg 23
Tucker Brown netted 11 points and Mason Lister added 10 for the Athens club.
Babcock finished with eight in the game, with Carling matching Troy Pritchard with seven points each.
Athens 58, Selinsgrove 29
Athens scored 27 points in the first half, then cranked it up after the break for a 31-point half.
Brown and Lister popped for 15 points each. While Lister was steady across the board, Brown did most of his damage in the first half. Pritchard added nine points — all in the second half — Carling added seven points and Babcock finished with six.
Athens 44, Sullivan County 25
The Griffins had no answer for Brown, who tickled the twine for 17 points.
Chris Mitchell added seven points for Athens with Lister and Carling adding six apiece.
Athens 48, Troy 26
In the fourth game of the day, it was Carling who went off, scoring 17 points, partly on 5-of-6 accuracy from the charity stripe.
Babcock added 11 points and Lister had six in the win.
Athens 49, Northwest 28
Lister led Athens with a balanced 13 points.
Brown added 11 — most in the first half — and Babcock had 10 points.
Pritchard added seven for Athens.
Championship
Athens 52, Bloomsburg 27
Athens had no trouble topping Bloomsburg again in the championship final.
Lister popped for 14 Athens points with Babcock and Carling adding 13 points each.
Brown added six points in the final.
