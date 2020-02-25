The Athens High School divers found success at the District 4 Diving Championships over the weekend.
Kaden Gorsline finished third, while teammate James Benninger-Jones was sixth on the boys’ side of things.
In the girls’ competition, Emma Roe placed fourth for the Lady Wildcats.
The top two divers automatically qualify for the PIAA Diving Championships, but Gorsline could get in based on his score. He will have to wait until later this week to find out if he will compete at states.
The District 4 Swimming Championships will be held on Wednesday at Williamsport High School.
