In 2018, Lock Haven’s Ronnie Perry was the first wrestler to make the NCAA finals from the 15th seed.

Perry lost to Penn State’s Zain Retherford (a two-time Hodge Trophy winner) to complete a 104-32 career mark for the Bald Eagles.

Less than two years later, Perry, a Solanco High graduate, is the head coach of Lock Haven’s brand-new women’s wrestling team.

Calling it a team might be a bit of a stretch as there are only four wrestlers on the squad.

“Given I was only named in May, I didn’t have much time to recruit,” Perry, 24, said. We used social media on campus and got some results.”

The squad hasn’t had any competition yet but will compete in some tournaments later in the season, Perry said.

Perry said there’s been good interest in the program since it was announced with inquiries from surrounding states – New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio and several others.

Perry said Pennsylvania is not exactly the gold mine for recruiting as the Keystone State has lagged behind in developing women’s wrestling.

That probably won’t happen until the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association sanctions women’s wrestling the state.

Two other Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference schools, Gannon and East Stroudsburg, are also starting women’s programs. There are 58 other women’s college teams and more than a dozen states now sponsor state women’s wrestling high school championships.

Women’s wrestling has been an Olympic sport since 2004. In the recent World Championships, the U.S. crowned three gold medalists.

Perry, who also helps with Lock Haven’s men’s team, said he’s learning as he goes as a head coach.

“When I have a question, I go to coach Moore (Scott). Usually Scott will let me make a decision.”

Perry said he has more administrative duties as head coach than he did as an assistant with the men’s team.

At 24, Perry has a long future in coaching, whether developing men or women.

Mat burns: Two-time NCAA champion Zahid Valencia of Arizona State, who has moved up from 174 to 184, survived an early season scare from Taylor Venz of Nebraska. The final was 8-7.

Here are the latest No. 1’s according WIN Magazine: 125, Spencer Lee, Iowa; 133, Seth Gross, Wisconsin; 141, Dom Demas, Oklahoma; 149, Austin O’Connor, North Carolina; 157, Hayden Hidlay, North Carolina State; 165, Vencenzo Joseph, Penn State; 174, Mark Hall, Penn State; 184, Valencia; 197, Kollin Moore, Ohio State; 285, Anthony Cassar, Penn State.

Scores/schedule:

North Carolina 19, Michigan 17

Wisconsin 28, Edinboro 15

Wisconsin 34, Buffalo 3

Arizona State 22, Purdue 19

Pitt 28, Campbell 6

Penn State 45, Navy 0

Ohio State 29, Stanford 6

Arizona 27, Virginia 12

Va. Tech 21, Northwestern 18

Army 19, Illinois 15

Army 18, Tennessee-Chattanooga 12

Thursday

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis

Friday

Ohio State at Pittsburgh

Binghamton vs. South Dakota State at Sioux Falls, SD

Oklahoma State at Drexel

Old Dominion at North Carolina State

Rider at Minnesota; Bucknell at Northern Illinois

Augustana (SD) at Arizona State

Rutgers at Fresno State

Oregon State vs. Simon Fraser at Tahoma, WA

Saturday

Franklin & Marshall at VMI

Ohio at Edinboro

Michigan State at Kent State

Oklahoma at Kent State

Michigan State vs. Oklahoma at Kent State

*Belmont Abbey at North Carolina State

*Oklahoma State at Lehigh

Davidson vs. Franklin & Marshall at VMI

Long Island vs. Gannon at Edinboro

*North Carolina Pembroke at North Carolina State

*McKendree at Arizona State

Long Island vs. Ohio at Edinboro

*Reinhardt at North Carolina State

Davidson at VMI

Long Island at Edinboro

North Carolina at Stanford

San Francisco State at Cal Poly

*Rutgers at CSU Bakersfield

*Life Pacific at CSU Bakersfield

West Virginia at Northern Colorado

Air Force at Wyoming

Sunday

Appalachian State, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Presbyterian, The

Citadel at Wolfpack Wrestling Club Open, hosted by North Carolina State

Army West Point, Bloomsburg, Central Michigan, Hofstra, Indiana, Maryland,

Michigan, Penn State at Black Knight Invitational, hosted by Army West

Point

Binghamton, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota State at Daktronics Open,

hosted by South Dakota State

George Mason at Clarion

Virginia Tech at Ohio State

Rider at Northern Illinois

Bucknell at Iowa State

Purdue at North Dakota State

Chattanooga at Iowa

Harper at Northern Illinois

Northern Iowa at Northwestern

*Stanford at San Francisco State

———

John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 40 years. He has covered numerous NCAA tournaments and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympics. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net

