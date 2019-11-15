In 2018, Lock Haven’s Ronnie Perry was the first wrestler to make the NCAA finals from the 15th seed.
Perry lost to Penn State’s Zain Retherford (a two-time Hodge Trophy winner) to complete a 104-32 career mark for the Bald Eagles.
Less than two years later, Perry, a Solanco High graduate, is the head coach of Lock Haven’s brand-new women’s wrestling team.
Calling it a team might be a bit of a stretch as there are only four wrestlers on the squad.
“Given I was only named in May, I didn’t have much time to recruit,” Perry, 24, said. We used social media on campus and got some results.”
The squad hasn’t had any competition yet but will compete in some tournaments later in the season, Perry said.
Perry said there’s been good interest in the program since it was announced with inquiries from surrounding states – New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio and several others.
Perry said Pennsylvania is not exactly the gold mine for recruiting as the Keystone State has lagged behind in developing women’s wrestling.
That probably won’t happen until the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association sanctions women’s wrestling the state.
Two other Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference schools, Gannon and East Stroudsburg, are also starting women’s programs. There are 58 other women’s college teams and more than a dozen states now sponsor state women’s wrestling high school championships.
Women’s wrestling has been an Olympic sport since 2004. In the recent World Championships, the U.S. crowned three gold medalists.
Perry, who also helps with Lock Haven’s men’s team, said he’s learning as he goes as a head coach.
“When I have a question, I go to coach Moore (Scott). Usually Scott will let me make a decision.”
Perry said he has more administrative duties as head coach than he did as an assistant with the men’s team.
At 24, Perry has a long future in coaching, whether developing men or women.
Mat burns: Two-time NCAA champion Zahid Valencia of Arizona State, who has moved up from 174 to 184, survived an early season scare from Taylor Venz of Nebraska. The final was 8-7.
Here are the latest No. 1’s according WIN Magazine: 125, Spencer Lee, Iowa; 133, Seth Gross, Wisconsin; 141, Dom Demas, Oklahoma; 149, Austin O’Connor, North Carolina; 157, Hayden Hidlay, North Carolina State; 165, Vencenzo Joseph, Penn State; 174, Mark Hall, Penn State; 184, Valencia; 197, Kollin Moore, Ohio State; 285, Anthony Cassar, Penn State.
Scores/schedule:
North Carolina 19, Michigan 17
Wisconsin 28, Edinboro 15
Wisconsin 34, Buffalo 3
Arizona State 22, Purdue 19
Pitt 28, Campbell 6
Penn State 45, Navy 0
Ohio State 29, Stanford 6
Arizona 27, Virginia 12
Va. Tech 21, Northwestern 18
Army 19, Illinois 15
Army 18, Tennessee-Chattanooga 12
Thursday
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis
Friday
Ohio State at Pittsburgh
Binghamton vs. South Dakota State at Sioux Falls, SD
Oklahoma State at Drexel
Old Dominion at North Carolina State
Rider at Minnesota; Bucknell at Northern Illinois
Augustana (SD) at Arizona State
Rutgers at Fresno State
Oregon State vs. Simon Fraser at Tahoma, WA
Saturday
Franklin & Marshall at VMI
Ohio at Edinboro
Michigan State at Kent State
Oklahoma at Kent State
Michigan State vs. Oklahoma at Kent State
*Belmont Abbey at North Carolina State
*Oklahoma State at Lehigh
Davidson vs. Franklin & Marshall at VMI
Long Island vs. Gannon at Edinboro
*North Carolina Pembroke at North Carolina State
*McKendree at Arizona State
Long Island vs. Ohio at Edinboro
*Reinhardt at North Carolina State
Davidson at VMI
Long Island at Edinboro
North Carolina at Stanford
San Francisco State at Cal Poly
*Rutgers at CSU Bakersfield
*Life Pacific at CSU Bakersfield
West Virginia at Northern Colorado
Air Force at Wyoming
Sunday
Appalachian State, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Presbyterian, The
Citadel at Wolfpack Wrestling Club Open, hosted by North Carolina State
Army West Point, Bloomsburg, Central Michigan, Hofstra, Indiana, Maryland,
Michigan, Penn State at Black Knight Invitational, hosted by Army West
Point
Binghamton, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota State at Daktronics Open,
hosted by South Dakota State
George Mason at Clarion
Virginia Tech at Ohio State
Rider at Northern Illinois
Bucknell at Iowa State
Purdue at North Dakota State
Chattanooga at Iowa
Harper at Northern Illinois
Northern Iowa at Northwestern
*Stanford at San Francisco State
———
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 40 years. He has covered numerous NCAA tournaments and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympics. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.