The Sayre girls soccer team fell 5-2 in its match against Sullivan County on Monday evening.

Sayre took a 2-1 lead into halftime, but Sullivan County netted four goals in the second half to secure the victory.

“Another game we were up 2-1 at half and just couldn’t close the door,” Sayre coach Tracy Mennig said. “It was a pretty physical game and I am proud of the girls for how they handled it. I am seeing some good improvements with every game.

Kendra Merrill scored both of Sayre’s goals. The first came at the 5:29 mark in the first half, and the second on a penalty kick at 13:53.

Bethany Beinlich scored four goals for Sullivan County.

Sullivan County outshot Sayre 27-7 in the game, with 19 shots on goal compared to four for Sayre.

Sayre will visit Troy at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

