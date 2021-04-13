CANDOR — After being swept in three close sets just a few games ago, the Tioga Tigers rolled into the home of the 2019 New York State champions to try and take down Candor on Monday night.
The Tigers found themselves in a similar situation as before losing the lead in the first set, falling 25-22. Candor controlled much of the final two sets, dropping them by scores of 25-14 and 25-19, losing in a clean sweep to the Indians.
The first set saw the most lead changes and excitement as the Indians started out with the lead. The visitors were able to fight back, playing great defense off a strong spiking Candor squad.
The Tigers jumped out to a 15-13 lead before the Indians tallied five straight to take a 18-15 lead. Tioga added a quick run of their own from four straight points to regain the lead. The Indians then held a steady advantage the rest of the set to take the first one by three points.
The second set saw dominance from the Candor attackers up front. They were able to jump out to a comfortable lead in the second to win the set by a score of 25-14.
Tioga once again harnessed control of their serves which sparked a rally and allowed the team to race out to a 14-10 lead while trying to steal a set on the road. That was when Candor used a 9-3 run, giving them a two-point advantage at the end of the set.
With the score 21-19 in favor of the Indians, Tioga setter Emme Hall went down with an injury, resulting in a stoppage of play for several minutes. Candor used the momentum out of the break to score the last four points and sweep the match from Tioga.
The Indians of Candor now move to 8-1 (7-0) on the season. They will be back in action tonight when they hit the road to take on Newfield at 7 p.m.
With the loss, the Tioga Tigers fall to 5-3 (5-2). They look to finish off the shortened spring season on a high note when they travel to Odessa-Montour at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.