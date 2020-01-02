SAYRE — Jordan Goodrich got Sayre off on the right foot against Sullivan County, but six pins and a pair of forfeits were too much for thee Redskins to overcome in a 48-16 loss to the Griffins Thursday night.
Goodrich turned a quick takedown into back points and a pin in just 50 seconds in the match-opener at 195.
Back-to-back-to-back Griffins pins made it 18-6 Sullivan County, but Cameron McCutcheon’s forfeit win at 126 for Sayre made it 18-12.
The Redskins gave that back with a forfeit loss at 132 and pins by the Griffins’ Evan Cummings at 138 and Nathan Higley at 145 sealed the Redskins’ fate.
At 152 came the only bout to go the distance. Sayre’s Jake Bennett led Colton Ammerman 5-3 after the first period on a takedown and nearfall. Bennett stretched his lead to 12-5 in the second, turning Ammerman twice more. In the end, Bennett couldn’t get the pin and settled for a 17-5 major decision.
The Griffins closed out the match with a forfeit win and a pin to set the final margin.
Sayre is slated to host Waverly on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
