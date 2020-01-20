WAVERLY — Tioga and Union Springs/Port Byron took home titles in Saturday’s IAC Midseason Tournament at Valley Bowling Center.
Waverly’s boys’ and girls’ teams each placed second.
Waverly will host Newark Valley on Thursday. Tioga is at Edison on Thursday.
Boys
On a day when only one team cracked 1,000 in a game, Tioga ran away with the boys’ title.
The Tigers totaled 2,948 and second-place Waverly had a 2,802. Groton (2,721), Union Springs/Port Byron (2,676) and Lansing (2,645) rounded out the top five in the 13-team tourney.
Dylan Slater led the Tigers with a 623 that included a 212 and a 224. Gage Cain added a 616 that included a 205 and a 209, and Kolton Pond had a 204 and a 232 on the way to a 606.
Also for Tioga, Rocco Fariello had a 228 in the middle of a 588, and Jarrett Myers opened his 518 with a 210.
Derrick Canfield paced Waverly, which had a 1,027 in the second game, with a 616 that included a 214 and a 222; and Zach Vanderpool added a 601 that opened with a 201 and included a 226.
Also for Waverly, Ashton Pritchard had a 203 and a 205 on the way to a 583; Cody Blackwell stuck a 222 in the middle of a 530 series; and Matt Mauersberg had a 472.
Lansing’s Ethan Calkupa had the day’s best game with a 259 and series with a 675.
Girls
Union Springs/Port Byron was never seriously threatened. As a team that has only allowed one point — and that to Waverly in a recent match — the Wolves rolled to the title with a 2,648. Waverly, which had the high team game for the tournament with a 939 in the second game, ended up second with a 2,501.
Odessa-Montour with a 2,201; Candor with a 2,131; and Notre Dame with a 2,009 rounded out the top five. Tioga was 10th with a 1,736.
The Wolves were led by Colleen Jump with a 601. Mayayla Smith added a 570 and Jada Kimball rolled a 526.
Victoria Houseknecht was on fire for the Lady Wolverines, rolling a ladies-tournament-best 649 set. She opened that with a 178, then threw a 267 and a 204. Her series was 48 pins ahead of the second-best series of the day and her single game beat the second-best single game by 42 pins.
Rachel Houseknecht had a 224 in the middle of a 508 series; Megan Lee had a 174 in the middle of a 484; and Morgan Lee finished off a 470 with a 174. Sadie VanAllen and Shantilly Decker combined on a 390.
Bobbi Lo Tarbox led Tioga with a 391, and Bailey Elston had a 389.
Also for Tioga, Caroline Chapman had a 337; Cassie Birney rolled a 307; and Jamie Card combined with Destini Sweet on a 312.
