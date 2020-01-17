WAVERLY — Led by quadruple winners Kaden Wheeler, Ryan Bennett, and Mike Atanasoff, Waverly rolled to a 125-55 IAC win over Lansing Thursday afternoon.
Collin Keefer was a triple winner and Oscar Williams was a double winner on the night. Gage Streeter won the diving with a score of 242.00. Josh Lee and Brandon Clark also picked up relay wins.
Wheeler, Atanasoff and Bennett teamed with Ryan Clark to win the 200 medley relay with a time of one minute, 53.43 seconds. Wheeler also teamed with Keefer, Brandon Clark and Williams to win the 400 free relay with a time of 3:49.33.
Wheeler’s other wins came in the 200 IM with a time of 2:13.01 and the 100 back with a time of 1:00.89.
Atanasoff added wins in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.73 and the 100 breast with a time of 1:09.91. He also teamed with Bennett, Josh Lee and Williams to win the 200 free relay in 1:38.04.
Bennett added wins in the 200 free with a time of 2:02.31 and the 50 free in 24.20; and Keefer won the 500 free in 5:47.06.
Also turning in outstanding performances for the Wolverines were Williams in the 200 free and 100 fly, Ryan Clark in the 200 IM and 100 fly, Brandon Clark in the 50 and 100 free, and Jerrell Sackett in the diving competition.
The Wolverines also honored junior Keefer and senior Atanasoff for achieving their 100th and 200th career wins, respectively, earlier this season with plaque presentations with High School Principal Ashlee Hunt, Athletics Director Rich Macintosh and Superintendent Eric Knolles on hand (Photos on Page A1).
The Wolverines are next in action on Friday, Jan. 24 as they host Odessa-Montour.
Modified: In the non-scoring modified meet, Riley Pipher won the diving with a score of 99.45 while Brayden Hurd and Paxton Grover swam to a 1-2 finish in the 50 free.
