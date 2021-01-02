The 2020 season certainly didn’t go the way anybody planned with events postponed or cancelled outright from the beginning of the season to its end.
Even with truncated schedules a number of area athletes stood out.
Normally, we have fall All-Star teams coming out right about now, but one of the rules we’ve maintained from the start is that we need at least three teams to have a viable All-Star squad in any sport.
We didn’t have that in any sport this fall, so what follows is a short list of some of the best of the best from the fall of 2020.
———
Girls Soccer
There are a number of fine players in our file where boys’ and girls’ soccer are concerned.
With All-League, Player of the Year and All-state honors to her credit, starting with Emma Roe is a no-brainer, as is teaming her with fellow senior All-Star Hannah Blackman.
“Emma stands out with the team as she is the engine. (She has a) high motor, constantly moving and her work rate makes the ones around her work harder. She is the one who scores the goals and creates chances for others with that work,” said Athens Head Coach Rich Pitts. “Hannah is the quarterback of the team. (She’s) the leader on the field with the detailed information she gives her teammates that makes them successful in every moment. Hannah is also diverse in her ability with great feet power in the air and our free kick specialist.
Pitts said that both of his senior stars lifted their teammates with their skills and, with six sophomores and five freshmen on the team, that their leadership qualities were vital.
“Hannah and Emma were true leaders in how they handled the young players,” said Pitts. “This included on the field where they made sure they understood the culture of the team, style of the team and the expectation of how they play. Off the field they ensured the girls were safe in the world of COVID. Made sure they were successful in school, putting school work first and ensuring they are organized so they can have success with all aspects during the season and beyond.”
Pitts said that Hannah stepped on the field on the first day of her freshman season and wasn’t intimidated by being the youngster.
“She demands the best from her teammates during training and games but does it in a way that is respectful to everyone,”said the coach. “We truly don’t win titles without her running the team. I have never coached a player who knows the game like she does and then organizes and puts her team in the best shape situationally as her. She truly is a coach on the field. Off the field she is kind, and humble and has worked extra to get where she is in life and in soccer.
Of Roe, Pitts said, “She is so feisty and ultra competitive in everything she does, school and soccer. But with that Emma has a caring heart. (She’s) always looking on how to make others comfortable and happy. She took on a lot of extra responsibility with COVID protocols and ensuring the girls were being safe and helping with check ins.”
The bottom line, said Pitts, was that he couldn’t have had a better senior group.
“I truly believe Emma and Hannah would tell you they couldn’t have had the success they had without each other. They were always on the same page with each other. And if they differed they respectfully worked through it. Emma was always in the spotlight — rightfully so — but without Hannah working hard behind her neither have the career they had at Athens.”
———
Boys Soccer
Mason Hughey of Sayre connected for 29 goals and added four assists this year to be named the Offensive Player of the Year. He has 47 career goals with his senior year still ahead.
“Mason works hard training for soccer and trains year round,” said coach and dad Greg Hughey. “He flies to the ball and is aggressive to get to the goal.
The elder Hughey noted that, even though it’s Mason on the list, the place on the list is not an individual honor.
“The biggest thing that helped him and our team is the team he has around him. Unfortunately we lost Cody VanBenthuysen (who was closing in on 50 goals before being injured) for most of the season, which left a big hole in our offense that several players filled. Alex Campbell and Brayden Post provided a lot of give and goes and precision passing which opened up many goal opportunities for us. Without their ball handling we would not be that successful. Trevor Campbell and Gunner McCutcheon also worked on our offensive side helping to keep the ball in our zone and creating scoring opportunities.”
Athens defenseman Landon Lantz’s name wasn’t often found in print, but such is the life of a defensive player. There really aren’t stats for defenders in high school soccer. Hockey can evaluate defensive stars using a +/- to see how many goals were scored against a players team when a player was on the ice as opposed to how many goals a team scored when that player was on the ice.
In the absence of that, what we can say is that Lantz’s Athens team had a .669 goals against average and posted seven shutouts in 14 games. That’s good “D.”
“Landon was a solid, strong defender,” said Athens Coach Jake Lezak. “He had to adapt from a wing player’s life and having not played last season for us right into the center back position. This is one of the two players that we depend on to run the heart of our defensive core.”
Lezak noted that Lantz had to bounce back from two surgeries in the last year.
“Landon had to deal with two surgeries in the last year, one coming in the late spring which concerned him regarding his ability to be ready for the fall. He was finally cleared the week before the preseason was slated to start ... the first time. He’s a formidable defender whose tactical knowledge and bravery at the back helped us stay in many games this season. He learned when to flush out of the back and stop a play and when to stay home and keep the players calm.”
Nate Quinn was on the other end of the Athens squad and finished with 13 goals and seven assists as a striker.
“Nate is a technically sound player who can be very tough to take the ball from,” said Lezak. “He loves to shoot from range and put the ball on target.”
Lezak also said that Quinn plays a heady game.
“Nate can possess the ball very well and distributes the ball very well.” said Lezak. “He is tactically a very intelligent player whose soccer IQ is very high. He was the center of our offense (when we had one). You always knew that when he got the ball back we were headed to the other end of the field and quickly.”
———
Volleyball
Athens had a stellar season, advancing to the finals of the District 2/4 playoffs. A number of players stepped up their game for Head Coach Heather Hanson, bur none more than Taylor Field and Kayleigh Miller.
Taylor Field bypassed two milestones in 2020, recording her 1,023rd dig and her 1,038th serve receive.
“Taylor has massive dedication and love for things she’s involved in,” said Hanson. “(She) took her position as captain and libero extremely seriously. Once she moved to the libero position her focus was defense and to become NTL defensive player of the year which she achieved
“Its practice practice practice, rep after rep after rep. Its not just going through the motions though. Taylor focused on every pass and every dig and if the ball didn’t go where she wanted she would figure out how to fix it.”
Kayleigh Miller also eclipsed a milestone in 2020, finishing her career with 1,033 assists.
“She rarely missed an open gym and I don’t think she ever missed an official practice. She showed up to almost every opportunity to play in the off-season and played travel,” noted Hanson. “(She has) extremely supportive parents who give her every opportunity to practice and play the sports she loves.
“(She) has an incredible team mindset and gets as excited if not more excited for others achievements as she does her own. She took her role as captain extremely seriously.”
Hanson then took the opportunity to bundle her two stars together.
“Taylor and Kayleigh showed up to every practice and every game ready to go. They deserve all the accolades they received and they worked their butts off to earn them! I am so proud of them and so inspired by them. They study just liked they play. Focus determination and perseverance.
“As a coach I don’t think I gave them enough credit because they always performed at the superior level. So I will take this opportunity to tell both of them I am just so excited for what they have done in their high school career. Their names will be displayed in the new gym forever! Young girls will see those accomplishments and set goals to achieve or beat those records. How great is that.”
———
Cross Country
Athens’ boys had a great season, going undefeated in league meets to win the league title. The Lady Wildcats had the NTL’s best.
Connor Dahl led the way for the Athens boys.
“Connor stands out for a number of reasons” said Coach Mike Bronson. “His work ethic — he put in a ton of training leading up to this fall. Throughout the spring and summer he trained hard, often running twice a day. All the work definitely payed off for him.”
Coach Bronson also lauded Dahl’s competitive spirit and leadership.
“He is also a really tough, gritty competitor. He really showed this at the District meet. His leadership also stands out, during the spring and summer he encouraged the other boys to train and organized informal group runs throughout the week with other boys on the team, this contributed tremendously to the teams success.
“He also is a great ‘team player,’ he always put the teams success before his own. Connor really has had great career at Athens, he has improved each year to become one of the best runners in the NTL and District 4. I can honestly say that it has been a pleasure to coach Connor.”
Emma Bronson, the NTL’s Female Runner of the Year after winning the NTL Coaches’ Invite, is another standout for the list.
“Emma ran so well for several reasons: Emma put in a lot of time and effort over the summer running/training consistently so she came in to the season in great shape,” said Coach Scott Riley. “Because of this she ran with a great deal of confidence and belief in herself from the beginning of the season. That led to her running some really strong and smart races throughout the season against tough NTL competition.”
———
Golf
Sayre had two guys make the District IV Tournament but Kannon VanDuzer stood out.
“He works really hard at it. He played a lot over the summer. He put a lot of time in on his own. He spent a lot of time on the range,” said Coach Jamie VanDuzer. “He really worked hard on his short game, which is something he knew he needed to improve on from last year. He had several rounds where his chipping and putting definitely hurt his score.
Coach VanDuzer said that the experience of going to districts helped Kannon this season.
“This year was a little bit different because, instead of having the qualifier and the district round there was just the district round,” explained the coach. “The only way you got in this year was by your league average. You didn’t have the chance to go to that one-day qualifier which is how he made it last year.
Kannon shot a 79 in the qualifier last season to make the District IV Tournament, where he finished 11th. This year he posted a ninth-place finish.
“He played with some kids with averages that were quite a bit lower, which I think helps him too. When you’re playing with guys who are shooting par or who have a lot of birdies, I think it tends to make you focus a little more. It definitely does him.”
———
Football
Each of the local teams had some players stand out, making the choice a difficult one. We forged ahead anyway.
Sayre Head Coach Kevin Gorman said that, at both running back and linebacker, what sets David Northrup apart is the way he plays.
“You liik at him and you don’t expect a lot. But he has speed when he hits the open field and he will run for those tough yards between the tackles,” said Gorman. “On defense, he gets us into everything.”
Gorman is talking mayhem not mischief. Northrup calls the defense.
“He’s kind of a coach on the field for us and he’s always all over the field,” said Gorman of the junior. “Something that you always notice on film and while watching and coaching the game is that, he might be on the far side of the field, but he’s making the tackle on our sideline.”
The motor’s always running.
One thing that may have helped Northrup, who Gorman said has been coachable from the beginning when both came into Sayre’s varsity program three years ago, step up is that the Redskins didn’t have seniors line up in an upright position.
“We had a lot of good leaders overall, but I think with our seniors we only had one senior who stood up. As a lineman, you’re kind of staring at the offensive line. Having him on the back half (of the defense) really helps because he knows what to do with the front, if we’re doing nothing special and if I need him to see something on the field, he’s usually the guy I rely on at the linebacking depth. Having him on the field is nice because he really listens and does exactly what we tell him to do. Having him on the field as another coach makes your job easier. It helps out the younger players and all the other guys.”
Athens Head Coach Jack Young said that Shayne Reid is a super hard worker.
“He leads by example. He’s our emotional support when we need a little more emotion brought into things,” said Young. “He’s our playmaker. He’ll make plays from all over the field whether it be on offense, defense or special teams. He’s a kid who has provided a lot to our program. We have a good group in that class and even the young kids seem to be feeding off that group.”
Young said that Reid is one of the leaders of that junior group just with his every day approach..
“There are days in practice when I have to look at him and have him gear it back — ‘Friday night is game night …’ He’s just one of those kids who doesn’t know anything but full speed. When you have one guy like that and you add a couple more to it, it’s just contagious. We’re hoping it continues to build from our younger kids right on up and Shayne’s one of those key components and definitely one of our leaders.”
