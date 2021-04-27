FENTON — Waverly’s Collin Wright finished 10th overall and first among Class C runners at the Section IV End of Season Meet at Chenango Valley State Park on Saturday.
Wright finished behind overall and Class D winner Diego Aguirre of Delhi — which won the Class D team title — and a bevy of Class A runners from Class A champ Corning, B champ Vestal and other A and B runners.
Wright covered the 3.1 miles in 17:16.9 for Waverly, which was not in the team standings due to lack of enough runners to compile a full team.
Also for Waverly, Nate Ackley was 33rd in 18:06.1. In a normal year, both would have made it to states. Matt Atanasoff finished in 20:41 for a 109th place finish for the Wolverines and Gavin Schillmoeller was 115th in 20:58.
SVEC’s boys took sixth in Class C and Tioga’s guys were seventh in D.
Trumansburg won the “C” meet with 33 points. Newark Valley was second with 59 points followed by Lansing (74), Chenango Valley (82) and Oneonta rounding out the top five with 101 points. SVEC had 126 points.
Delhi finished with 27 points to run away with the “D” meet. Southern Cayuga was second with 88 points followed by Marathon (98), Sidney (103), Seton Catholic (107), Groton (109) and Tioga (158).
SVEC was led by Johnathan Garrison, 62nd overall with a time of 19:05. Also scoring for the Eagles were Isaac Lindridge, 98th in 20:28; Nathan Gillette, 101st in 20:35.8; Zach Watson, 112th in 20:54; and Alex Cox, 113th overall with time of 20:55.9.
Cameron Bosell crossed the line firts for Tioga, coming in 128th overall. Also scoring for Tioga were Josh Reis (158 in 26:01); Ben Davis (160th in 26:36.5; Max Dydynski (167th in 30:07.6; and Nathan Jaye (169th in 31:53.7).
On the girls’ side, where Waverly also doesn’t have a complete squad, SVEC placed fifth as a team in Class C and Tioga was second in “D”.
Chenango Valley won the “C” meet with 34 points and was followed in the team order by Newark aValley with 46, Trumansburg and Afton-Harpursville-Bainbridge-Guilford with 77 each and SVEC with 104 points.
In “D”, Delhi was the only other team and won with 15 points to Tioga’s 45.
Harper Minaker led local runners with a 32nd-place overall finish in 22:51.9 that would have sent her to states in a normal year. Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn, 38th with a time of 23:14.0 would have been on the edge of a state run.
SVEC was paced by Jenna O’Connell, who was 59th overall with a time of 24:35. Also scoring for the Eagles were Mya Marsh, 78th in 26:15.1; Olivia Secondo, 98th in 29:15.5; Olivia Bennett, 107th with a time of 30:35.5; and Lexi Quick, 125th in 34:41.6.
Lexy Ward led Tioga, finishing 92nd overall with a time of 27:40.3. Joining her on the scoring list for Tioga were Faith Burrowes, 113rd in 31:57.9; Patience Card, 120th in 33:35.7; Sara Burrowes, 127th in 35:00.7; and Nicole DeBoer, 131st with a time of 40:26.8.
