LEWISTOWN — Athens’ wrestling Wildcats made the trip south for the Husky Duals and returned to the Valley with a 1-2 record.
Conestoga Valley topped Athens 46-27 in their opener and Tyrone came away with a 35-34 win in Athens’ second match. In the third match, Athens rang up a 48-27 win over Trinity.
In spite of the negative team record, a number of Wildcats came away with winning marks.
The most impressive day for the Wildcats went to Keegan Braund at 285. Athens’ big man not only went 3-0, he won each match by pin, getting faster about it each time out. He pinned Conestoga Valley’s Jesse Lonon in three minutes, 26 seconds. He decked Tyrone’s Parker Allen in 2:29, and then pinned Trinity’s Ryan Dalton in 1:40.
Gavin Bradley at 113 also went 3-0 on the day but had to work for it. Bradley opened with a 1:10 fall over James Williams on the Conestoga Valley match. Trinity’s Hunter Walk gave Bradley everything he wanted before Bradley got a takedown for a 2-0 sudden victory win. Bradley was granted a forfeit by Trinity.
Three other Athens wrestlers went 2-1 on the day.
Wrestling at 138, Brandon Jennings fell against Conestoga Valley’s Tyler Jordan but bounced back against Tyrone’s Gavin Frazell to take a 10-1 major decision. He took a forfeit against Trinity, which gave up eight forfeits in the match.
Alex West, wrestling at 170 and 182, opened with a 4-3 win over Conestoga Valley’s Conrad Dillman. In the Tyrone match, West pinned Jordan Snyder in 2:53. West couldn’t get past Trinity’s Jagger Gray, falling 5-2.
Finally, Ben Pernaselli, wrestling at 195 and 220, opened with a 3:02 fall win over Conestoga Valley’s Ben Reigner and followed that with a 6-2 win over Tyrone’s Zach Lash. Trinity’s Christian Cirelli downed Pernaselli 9-4 in the last match of the day.
Athens will host Canton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
