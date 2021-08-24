With teams in New York and Pennsylvania and very little crossover play, picking an All-Star team in any given sport can be a real challenge.
And someone won’t like the choices.
Still, we forge ahead.
Knowing that ephemeral things such as state rankings are hard to rely on, we feel that as a season progresses the level of competition will balance out. That allows us to let the numbers be our guide.
In that regard the competition for the highest honor was stiff. In reality, the top two players are really impossible to separate.
Therefore, we won’t.
With the 2021 season being a blur, it just seems right to name Athens’ Harley Sullivan and Tioga’s Kindra Wessels co-Players of the Year.
Nobody had a batter season than Wessels. She hit at a .583 clip and her 35 hits included four homers, three triples and eight doubles. She accounted for 29 RBI and 32 runs. With a .652 on-base average and even with a slugging percentage of 1.017, she only went down on strikes one time all season.
Also Tioga’s primary pitcher and our Pitcher of the Year, Wessels finished with a 2.979 ERA but had a 116-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in a 9-4 season with three of the losses coming to Notre Dame.
Athens’ Harley Sullivan, also our Offensive Player of the Year, was hot on Wessels’ heels with a .569 batting average. Her 37 hits included 10 doubles, two triples and three home runs. She had 39 runs and 21 RBI. Add in 23 walks and Sullivan’s on-base average of .681 was the area’s best.
For the Times’ Defensive Player of the Year we go north to Waverly, where Aubrey Ennis posted a perfect 1.000 fielding average in 107 chances. She was also good with the bat, averaging .475 with an on-base average of .549, slugging percentage of .836 and an OPS of 1.385. She had seven doubles and five homers in her 29 hits and accounted for 24 RBI and 18 runs.
And now for the rest of the team:
Athens
Caydence Macik — a force with a .500 batting average, seven dingers and five doubles — she also had 27 runs and 33 RBI.
Audrey Hatch hit at a .465 clip with three homers and four doubles. She finished with 39 runs and 16 RBI.
Mallory Mummert ended the season hitting .364 with two homers, 26 runs and 20 RBI.
Aliyah Butler had 15 RBI and 12 runs with five doubles among her 27 hits and sported a .364 batting average.
Tioga
Mykenzie Thetga made life difficult for opposing defenses, hitting at a .532 clip. With six two-baggers, four triples and two home runs among her 30 hits, Thetga had an OBP of .586, a slugging average of .855 and only fanned three times. She was also good in the field with a .993 fielding average.
Austyn Vance connected for a .471 batting average with two homers, two triples and four doubles, an on-base average of .550 and slugging percentage of .745.
Olivia Ayres had 30 hits for a .455 batting average and ended with a .507 on-base average.
Waverly
Olivia Robinson didn’t have nearly as many chances as Ennis but was perfect with the glove. She also hit at a .378 clip with three two-baggers, eight RBI and 19 runs.
Sayre
Information out of Lady Redskins country was, sparse, but Maddison Smith hit for average at .360 with very little protection in the lineup and will make our team.
Spencer-Van Etten
With even less to go on from Panther land, we went to the “eye test” and chose Rhianna Lawrence as S-VE’s representative on the team. As good with the bat as in the circle, Lawrence was one of the main reasons the Panthers challenged for a division crown in 2021.
