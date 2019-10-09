Rushing
Player Car. Yds TDs Y/G
Aidan Hauser, Wellsboro 125 1,394 24 199.1
Gage Sutliff, Bucktail 151 966 5 161.0
Damien Landon, Troy 159 1,117 16 159.6
Uriah Bailie, Canton 146 1,100 14 157.1
Tanner Kunkle, Towanda 134 848 12 121.1
Emmett Wood, Tioga 68 580 11 116.0
Mekhi Mundrick, CMVT 123 631 4 90.1
Carson Stiner, Canton 99 614 9 87.7
Caleb Binford, Troy 75 610 9 87.1
Isaiah Firestine, Sayre 104 575 7 82.1
———
Passing
Player C-A Yds T-I Rat.
Dom Ayers, Troy 30-44 481 5-1 192.96
Brady Worthing, Tioga 18-38 272 6-0 159.60
Isaac Keane, Wellsboro 43-74 491 8-2 144.11
Co. Litzelman, NP/M 90-141 865 9-1 135.01
Brayden Horton, Sayre 69-145 1,075 15-7 134.34
Uriah Bailie, Canton 64-128 954 9-4 129.56
Branson Eyer, Muncy 29-64 520 5-4 126.84
Seth Huyler, Cow.Valley 75-149 1,025 8-1 124.50
Joe Tomasso, Waverly 61-124 750 8-5 113.23
———
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds TDs Y/G
Ben Knapp, Canton 31 546 7 78.0
Keegan Rude, Athend 22 434 2 72.3
Kole Hurler, Cow. Valley 36 459 4 65.8
Jalen McCarty, Waverly 24 310 4 62.0
Shane Fuhrey Wyalusing 21 365 5 60.8
K. Cameron, Wyalusing 17 378 3 54.0
Steven Prince, Montgomery 26 376 4 53.7
Ross Eyer, Muncy 12 375 8 53.6
———
Team Offense
Team Run Pass Total Yds./Gm
Canton 1,998 1,093 3,091 441.6
Wellsboro 2,285 561 2,846 406.6
Troy 2,245 484 2,729 389.9
Sayre 1,152 1,113 2,265 323.6
Tioga 1,241 272 1,513 302.6
Muncy 1,342 711 2,053 293.3
Waverly 678 771 1,449 289.8
NP/M 1,119 865 1,984 283.4
Towanda 1,217 724 1,941 277.3
Athens 1,107 780 1,887 269.5
———
Team Defense
Team Run Pass Total Yds./Gm
Canton 694 731 1,425 203.6
Wellsboro 1,033 592 1,625 232.1
Troy 1,051 705 1,756 250.9
Sayre 1,188 584 1,772 253.1
CMVT 1,099 688 1,787 255.3
Tioga 1,028 327 1,355 271.0
Muncy 1,323 654 1,977 282.4
NP/M 1,104 702 1,806 301.0
Montgomery 1,656 682 2,338 334.0
Waverly 1,090 599 1,689 337.8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.