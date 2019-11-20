Smith runs off to JMU

WAVERLY — Heading off to college with a plan is always a good idea. When that plan includes athletics, things can be a little complicated.
Waverly’s Cora Smith should have no trouble running track and cross country at James Madison University.
“James Madison has a really good intelligence analysis program, which is the major I’m going to be studying,”she said. “It’s in a really good location for a future career and the environment of the team I really enjoyed.”
Intelligence analysis, said Smith is “taking data and statistics and understanding and analyzing it, and putting it into a form for basic understanding.
She said that, in the private sector, it can be used by credit card companies, “and then there’s the FBI, CIA and organizations like that.”
As far as adverse weather, she isn’t expecting a lot.
She’ll still get a little bit of adverse weather in Harrisonburg, Virginia but not as much.
“In cross country, it’s a little longer distance (6,000 kilometers or about 3.7 miles) and I’ve never done cross country, so that’ll be different.”
Yeah. She’s going to a division I university to participate in a sport she’s never done in high school.
“For indoor and outdoor (track), I’ll probably be running the 3,000 and the 5,000, possibly the 10,000.”
The 5,000 and 10,000 are new distances for the Waverly track ace, but she should be able to handle the load.
“I’ve been running on my own during the soccer season and I’ll be doing indoor and outdoor this season,” she said. “I’ll also be doing travel soccer. I run a lot. I started running three years ago and I just run all the time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.