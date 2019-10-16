On Saturday Nov. 2 the Sayre Elks Lodge #1148, with assistance from the Waverly Recreation Department, will hold its annual Hoop Shoot.
The Elks National Hoop Shoot is a free throw competition and is open to all Boys & Girls from the ages 8 thru 13. There is no charge for this competition and the event is open to all children from Athens, Sayre, & Waverly. The winner from each division will move on to the District competition. Medals will be awarded to the top 3 performers in each division.
The event will be held at the Elm Street School in Waverly.
Registration will start at 8:00 a.m.
Boys & Girls ages 8-9 will start shooting at 8:30 a.m.
Boys & Girls ages 10-11 will start immediately following: Approx 9:00 a.m.
Boys & Girls ages 12-13 will start at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Times will vary depending on number of shooters.
Any Questions regarding the competition can be directed to:
Tom Marchese Jr., Sayre Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot director, 607-343-4809 by phone or text, tmarchesejr@gmail.com
