Head coach: Nick Aiello
Assistant coaches: Jordan Hathaway, Adam McCauley, Kevin Evanek
2018 record: 9-3
Key Returners: Brady Worthing; Emmet Wood; Mason Booser; David MacWhinnie; Dominic Wood; Thomas Cook; Aaron Howard; Bryce Mashas.
Key Newcomers: Noah Decker; Lynn Rockwell; Caleb Wood; Dakoya Hawley; Cole Williams; Jared Lamb; Derrick Gage; Seth Franks; Sloan Manuel; Kyle Lunger; Evan Hubbard; Eynan Agan; Jerrick Allen; Brayden Vargason; Jacob Feathers.
Season Outlook: The Tigers lost 11 players from last season’s state Class D semifinalist and will have to reload.
That’s been Tioga’s MO for the last several years. If the team that has seven state semifinals appearances in the last eight years is to add another, a lot of new guys will have to step up.
“One thing I was impressed about all summer long was that they (the new linemen) were in the weight room in every workout that we had,” said Aiello. “From Day 1, we’re in a really good place with that line. They’re not coming in after sitting around all summer. We knew we had some shoes to fill, but after this summer, we feel real comfortable with moving ahead with those guys.”
Last season’s end came against a combined squad that, adding the classification numbers together would have left that team within 27 students of being a Class B team. As a result, a team that, in spite of two losses, had a points for average of 33.0 and a points against average of 10 took one on the chin, 54-19.
“It’s been a great summer. That’s where it always starts,” said Aiello. “We did some different things this summer to get us prepared for that type of competition. We knew going in that it couldn’t be something that we just turned on. It had to be from Day 1, so we’ve done a lot to look at what we’re doing and look at how we can use our personnel better to give us a better chance. The last couple of years, we felt we had a variety of running backs so we tried to take advantage of that with three-back sets. We’re not slim in the backfield, but with Emmett back, we feel that we had some playmakers that we could move around a little bit more. looking at different formations and different ways of spreading the ball around.”
League Outlook: Aiello is glad to have some time to get his guys ready before divisional play begins.
“We have our first four games to get where we need to be for the division games,” he said. “I don’t know how tough we are physically and mentally. In terms of talent, we’re confident we have the players. It’s just a matter of getting them top play to their potential and play tough. When we look at the division, it’s about making playoffs. We have Groton, Greene and Moravia right in a row. We have to win two out of those three games and preferably all three. Not sure what Groton brings back but they’re always tough and they have a new coach. Greene is a big game on our schedule and Moravia always has big bodies. We have out work cut out for us in the division.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.