Playing in the large school division of the Northern Tier League is paying dividends for the Warriors, who have a big enough lead that even a Sayre win may not lift the Redskins into the top position.
Canton runs on the arm and legs of Uriah Baillie who averages 163 yards per game on the ground and 147 yards per game through the air. He accounts for 67 percent of the Warriors’ offense.
Carson Stiner and Owen Wesneski will also get their carries.
Ben Knapp leads the receiving corps with 522 yards and six TDs on 28 receptions. Nick May, Cooper Kitchen and Joel Schoonover have also been active.
Defensively, the Warriors have allowed more than t216 yards hat just twice. The 267 yards gained by Athens is the most the Warriors have allowed in any game.
Sayre’s offense, with 1,076 rushing yards and 1,060 yards through the air is the most balanced in the region.
With running backs Isaiah Firestine, David Northrup, Patrick Casterline, and lately Zach Garrity, the Redskins can send a fresh back at a defense all game long.
Along with his passing accuracy, quarterback Brayden Horton also has skills running the ball and joins Firestine on the list of Sayre runners with a 100-plus yard day on the ground.
What gets a lot of notice is the Redskins’ passing game. Horton has hit 10 different targets with Ethan Miller (16-254-5), Zach Watkins (13-243-2), and Corbin Brown (12-203-3) leading the way.
In spite of the offensive prowess of the two teams, don’t go expecting a lot of offense. With Canton allowing 216 yards a game and Sayre giving up just 228 yards a game, the defenses have a chance to rule the day.
