WYSOX — Kannon VanDuzer led local players, carding a pair of birdies on the way to an 88 in the opening match of the Northern Tier League golf season.
VanDuzer’s round tied for the fifth-best on a day that saw North Penn/Mansfield douse the field by 40 strokes.
The Tigers had the second-, third- and fifth-best scores of the day. Andrew Green carded an 82 for second and teammate Curtis Craig had an 85 to tie for third. Ethan Weiskopff wound up with an 88 and Reece White had a 96 as the team totaled 351.
Cowanesque Valley led a three-team scramble for second with a 391. Joel Heck led the Indians with an 85 and Skylar Smith had the seventh-best score with a 91. Jordan Vargason also broke the century mark with a 96 for CV.
Wellsboro took third over Sayre by the slimmest of margins, 397-399.
Brock Hamblin was the difference maker, earning low medalist with an 81.
Van Duzer had birdies on the sixth hole, carding a three, and needed just two shots on the Par-3 16th hole. Dylan Seck was second on the team with a 94. Colton Watkins and Torry Stark also scored for Sayre.
Wyalusing, led by Nick Salsman’s 100, checked in with a 415 for fifth place. Towanda wound up with a 417 and was led by Garrett Chapman with a 92. Ryan Elliott had a 94 and Will Pitcher finished with a 95.
Athens was led by the matching 97s of Carson Smith and Cameron Sullivan. Lucas Kraft and Nick Jacob also scored for the Wildcats.
The NTL will hit the links again on Tuesday, when the league descends on Corey Creek Country Club in Mansfield for a 1:30 p.m. start.
