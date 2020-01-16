TOWANDA — Towanda’s Lady Black Knights were expected to be among the Northern Tier League Division I leaders.
After Thursday’s 52-44 win over Athens, that prediction looks pretty good.
Athens led 12-7 after a quarter, but Towanda erupted in the second period to take a 26-19 lead on the strength of Porschia Bennett’s seven points.
Towanda extended its lead to 39-38 through three and the Wildcats couldn’t catch up.
Megan Collins led Athens’ offense with 16 points. Kayleigh Miller had nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Wildcats; Caydence Macik had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists; and Avery Priester had four steals.
Bennett, Erin Barrett and Paige Manchester had 12 points each for the Black Knights. Hannah Chandler added 10 for Towanda.
In an attempt to beat the snow, Athens will play Wyalusing Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m.
Sayre 57, North Penn/Liberty 30
LIBERTY — In a game that was over early, Sayre rode the hot hands of Emily Sutryk and Gabbi Randall to a 30-11 lead at the half.
The pair also led the charge in a third quarter that advanced the Redskins’ lead to 45-16 with a quarter to go.
Sutryk ended with 21 points, four assists and three steals, and Randall had a monster night with 18 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists. In all, Sayre grabbed 48 rebounds and allowed just 35 to the Mountaineers.
Madi Wilson had five assists and two blocks for the Redskins and Gabby Shaw ended the night with four rebounds and three assists.
Eva Rice led North Penn/Liberty with nine points.
