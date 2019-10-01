Wildcats roll past Redskins

SAYRE — The goals came early and often for Athens Tuesday night in a 10-0 NTL boys soccer win over Valley rival Sayre.
Jessie Sumner got it started at the 31:22 mark of the first half and that opened the flood gates.
Luke Arnold connected at the 29:10 mark followed by back-to-back Sumner goals at 28:47 and 27:17. Arnold finished off the first-half onslaught with a goal at the 18:55 mark.
Connor Brown scored for Athens at 30:30 and at 24:08 with a Sumner score in between at the 29:16 mark.
Joey Toscano and Ryan Thompson finished off the scoring at the 5:50 and 3:40 marks, respectively.
Sayre got off one shot and Athens keeper Joel Maslin stopped it.
Athens got off 19 shots and had 14 corner kicks. Trevor Campbell had 12 saves for Sayre.
On Thursday, Athens will visit Troy and Sayre will play at Northeast Bradford.
———
Waverly 0, Newfield 0, 2 OT
WAVERLY — Newfield (3-5-1) had the advantage own corner kicks 5-1 and Waverly (1-6-1) held a 14-11 advantage in shots on goal.
In the end, though, neither had the advantage in the only stat that really counts.
“This was a hard fought game,” said Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck. ”Both teams wanted it pretty badly, and it ended up being a battle of the goalkeepers.”
Waverly’s Cameron McIsaac had 14 saves, and Newfield’s Jacob Wright registered 11 stops.
Ryck said his squad had a number of good looks.
“We had a bunch of opportunities in the first half,” said Ryck. “Our striker, Peyton Bowen, was able to get behind their back line quite readily. This was our highest shot total of the season; unfortunately, we found everything but the back of the net. We had 3 or 4 shots carom off the crossbar.”
Waverly will visit Trumansburg on Thursday.
———
Trumansburg 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1
SPENCER — Visiting Trumansburg held a 1-0 lead at the half courtesy of a Connor Baird goal.
Baird, though, added two more in the second half to get the win.
Alex Ducett scored for SVEC. Ethan Peck and Ryan Ciccolini had an assist each for the Blue Raiders.
SVEC got off 11 shots to Trumansburg’s eight, but the Raiders had a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Matt Suttmeier had three saves and Brayden Ferris had one stop for SVEC.
Trumansburg’s Richard Prosser stopped six shots.
SVEC will host Watkins Glen on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.