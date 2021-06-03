ELMIRA — A.J Prudence carded a 76 to earn medalist honors and lead his Lansing team to the IAC Large School golf title on Wednesday at Soaring Eagles Golf Course.
Prudence also captured the Dean Winters Award for the low round by a senior and was also named MVP of the Large School North Division. SVEC sophomore Jacob Banks earned the MVP award in the Large School South Division.
The Bobcats finished with a team total of 350 to nip second-place Whitney Point by four strokes.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor was third with a total of 386, followed by Dryden, the 2019 champion, with 398, Waverly with a total or 429, Newark Valley with a score of 472 and Notre Dame, checking in at 478.
The title was Lansing’s 12th in the 52 year history of the event, the most of any school, edging ahead of Dryden’s 11 titles. The win by Prudence was the ninth by a Lansing golfer, tying them with Trumansburg for the most individual champs all time.
The team title was the fifth for Lansing Coach Matt Loveless since he took over in 2008, tying him with Trumansburg’s Tom Major and Dryden’s Greg Albano for the most tournament titles by a coach in the history of the event.
Jack Knight led Waverly with a 101. Also scoring for Waverly were Liam Traub with a 104, Davis Croft with a 106 and Hunter Elston, who had a 118.
Banks led SVEC with an 85 that matched Hunter Baughn of Lansing as the third-best score of the day. Also scoring for the Eagles were Taylor Brock with a 96, Tyler Greeno with a 100 and Nathan Gillette, who had a 104.
Whitney Point’s duo of Trystan Layton and Holden Maslin each shot 82 to tie for the second-best score of the day. Following Baughn and Banks was Dryden’s Connor Smith with an 86.
