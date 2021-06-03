Wolverines, Tigers burning bright in IAC

VALLEY — Waverly had a co-MVP selection among its seven Interscholastic Athletic Conference Girls Soccer South Large School All-Star picks and Tioga’s Lady Tigers put four players on the IAC Girls Soccer South Small School All-Star squad and added five second-team selections.
Waverly senior Gabby Picco was a co-MVP selection in the IAC’s South Large School Division with Notre Dame’ senior Ellie Mustico. Both are midfielders. Lady Wolverines joining Picco on the league’s first-team All-Star list are sophomore defender Kennedy Westbrook and senior goalie Kait Clark.
Tioga senior forward Destini Sweet was joined on the IAC’s South Small School Division first team by senior defenders Eve Wood and Cassie Birney and junior goalie Gabrielle Foley.
Notre Dame’s additions to the first team are sophomore forward Leile Vargas; junior midfielder Rachel Simpson; and three defenders in senior Maddie Watts, junior Amanda Simpson; and sophomore Amanda Simpson.
Newark Valley had four on the first team. They are senior forward Leah Williams; senior midfielder/defender Brianna Beebe; sophomore midfielder Emma Miller; and senior defender Mackenna Nechwedowich.
Also named to the South Small School Division first team from Odessa-Montour were MVP Hannah Nolan, a sophomore forward, senior forward Lilly Betts, sophomore forward Tori Brewster; senior midfielder Autumn Garrison; and junior defender Camille Sgrecci.
Newfield’s first-team selections were senior midfielder Jenna Goodwin, senior midfielder/defender Maura Wood-Ellis and sophomore midfielder Renee Bickham.
Leading off the South Small School Division second Team for Tioga were senior forward Jenna Smolinsky and junior forward Rachel Feeko; freshman midfielder Elyse Haney and junior midfielder Abagail Foley; and sophomore defender Aliza Browne.
Waverly’s contributions to the South Large School second team are junior defender Bella Romano; freshman forward Lea VanAllen; freshman defender Paige Robinson; and eighth grade forward Addison Westbrook.
South Small School second-team selection from O-M were senior midfielder Malia Mertens; senior defenders Reagan Bishop and Ida Sidle and junior defender Raven Lott; and freshman goalie Keyonna Garrison.
Newfield’s contributions to the South Small School second team are senior defender Zoey Keagle and freshman goalie Natalie Tibbals.
Notre Dame’sSouth Large School second teamers are senior goalie Anna Malizzo, sophomore midfielder Ava Mustico; sophomore defender Ella Chicone; freshman midfielder Caroline Horton; and eighth grade midfielder McKenna Keough.
Also on the South Large School second squad are Newark Valley senior midfielder/defender Maris Aylesworth and her sophomore teammate defenders Hayley Beebe and Isabella Sheil.
