LERAYSVILLE — For Aaron Lane, scoring 50 career goals was always something on his mind.
He’s thought about it since freshman year, and he watched his older brother, Ethan, achieve the milestone.
On Tuesday it was Lane’s time to join the 50-goal club, putting the ball in the net just 3:20 into the game off an assist from Nate Quinn in Athens 5-0 win over NEB.
“It feels really good,” Lane said. “I put a lot of work into it in the offseason, and my teammates have been giving me the ball.”
One of the first things that Lane did after netting the goal was raced to the sideline to give a hug to his dad, and assistant coach Dan Lane, along with head coach Jake Lezak.
“It’s very special,” Lane said of having his dad on the sidelines for his milestone.
For Lane the milestone is something he’s been thinking of for a while, and he knows he has some teammates who will get there as well. Already this year one of his teammates, Luke Arnold, hit the 50 goal mark.
“It’s been my goal since freshman year to get it with my teammates,” Lane said. “It’s been their goal to, they are going to be getting it to.”
Reaching the milestone at Athens can be harder than some other places.
While the Wildcats score a lot of goals, they also have a ton of all-league caliber players on the roster, all getting their share of the shots and goals.
“It’s hard to know when you are getting the ball, what type of runs to run, because we are so talented up front and in the midfield,” Lane said.
One thing different for Lane this year is he is one of those go-to-players, after waiting his turn.
“It is a lot different than in the past where I was the role player and not the go-to-player up there to score,” he said.
Getting the goal right at the start of the game on Tuesday made things a bit easier for Lane.
“Settled the nerves a little bit,” he said.
For Lane getting to 50 goals is special. Joining his brother on the 50-goal list makes it even more amazing.
“It’s very special for us and for the team,” Lane said. “They give us the ball and we just have to finish it.”
Asher Ellis had the second Athens goal off a rebound from a Lane shot at 17:02 and the next two goals were by Luke Arnold, both off Lane assists. Arnold scored at 12:57 and at 35:00 of the second half.
Jared Ammerman capped the scoring at 21:09 off a David Scheftic assist.
Athens had 36 shots and nine corner kicks and NEB had two shots and no corner kicks.
Garrett Cooper had 15 saves for NEB and Athens had four saves, with Joel Maslin starting in net.
Newark Valley 4, Waverly 1
NEWARK VALLEY-Newark Valley used a three-goal second half to beat Waverly 4-1 on Tuesday.
Newark Valley got the scoring started in the first minute with a goal from Ronan Dougherty off of a penalty kick The defense throughout the rest of the half was superb by both teams, especially Waverly.
“We played really well in the first half, said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. “It was the best soccer we played all year.”
Newark Valley’s Nathan Sokol took matters into his own hands, however, as he scored three straight goals within seven minutes to give NV a 4-0 lead.
Brennan Traub netted the only goal in the 60th minute for Waverly.
Cameron McIsaac had nine saves for Waverly and Brandon Randall saved four shots for Newark Valley.
“We struggled to finish, and I think it’s due to how young we are a soccer team, said Ryck. “But we keep continuing to grow and improve every day and in the end that’s the goal.”
Sayre 7, Towanda 1
SAYRE — Cody Van Benthuysen lead the Sayre Redskins with four goals en route to a 7-1 win against the Towanda Black Knights on Tuesday.
The Redskins did not waste any time as Van Benthuysen scored one minute into the contest. Three minutes later, Talen Irish responded with a goal for the Black Knights to knot the score at 1. Both of these teams hit the ground running but, in the end, the offense for Sayre was too much to handle. The Redskins proceeded to score six unanswered goals and did not look back.
In addition to Van Benthuysen’s four goals, the Redskins received two goals from Mason Hughey and another from Brayden Post. Post also led the Redskins with four assists.
Gunner McCutchen saved seven Black Knight shots and Cody Griffeth tallied 12 total saves.
