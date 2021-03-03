WAVERLY — The Gold squad swept the Blue in Waverly In-House Rec. League play, taking three games in the fourth and fifth grade division and in the fifth and sixth grade loop.

The Waverly Recreation House League plays games every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at Elm Street School until the end of March.

Fourth/Fifth

Gold 20, Blue 18

Brody Lambert, Cooper Skovira and Drew Croft each scored five points to lead Gold.

Blue got five points from Connor Bentley, Griffin Walter and Hayden Roskow.

———

Gold 26, Blue 25

Brycen Fiske had eight points to lead Gold. Teammates Jeremy Cleveland, Chase Sinsabaugh and Drew Croft added six points for Gold.

Blue was led by Hayden Roskow with seven points. Austin Conklin, Griffin Walter and Xavier Carrasco each scored six points.

———

Gold 23, Blue 22

Brody Lambert, Brycen Fiske and Jeremy Cleveland each had seven points for Gold.

Hayden Roskow, Griffin Walter and Connor Bentley scored six points each for Blue.

———

Fifth/Sixth

Gold 45 Blue 29

Rylen Larson had 22 points for Gold. Jack Pipher and Ben Shaw each added nine points and Braiden Judson had five.

Blue got six points each from Bryce Laforest, Eric Lewis and Collin Wheeler.

———

Gold 46 Blue 37

Ben Shaw led Gold with 15 points and Jack Pipher matched Rylen Larson with nine.

Blue had balanced offense from Bryce Laforest, Dan Cummings and Rylan Yeakel with eight points each.

———

Gold 43 Blue 33

Gold got 10 points each from Ben Shaw, Rylen Larson, Jack Pipher and Braiden Judson.

John Calabrese had 10 points to lead Blue. Bryce Laforest, Collin Wheeler and Eric Lewis each had seven points.

Load comments