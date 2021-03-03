WAVERLY — The Gold squad swept the Blue in Waverly In-House Rec. League play, taking three games in the fourth and fifth grade division and in the fifth and sixth grade loop.
The Waverly Recreation House League plays games every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at Elm Street School until the end of March.
Fourth/Fifth
Gold 20, Blue 18
Brody Lambert, Cooper Skovira and Drew Croft each scored five points to lead Gold.
Blue got five points from Connor Bentley, Griffin Walter and Hayden Roskow.
———
Gold 26, Blue 25
Brycen Fiske had eight points to lead Gold. Teammates Jeremy Cleveland, Chase Sinsabaugh and Drew Croft added six points for Gold.
Blue was led by Hayden Roskow with seven points. Austin Conklin, Griffin Walter and Xavier Carrasco each scored six points.
———
Gold 23, Blue 22
Brody Lambert, Brycen Fiske and Jeremy Cleveland each had seven points for Gold.
Hayden Roskow, Griffin Walter and Connor Bentley scored six points each for Blue.
———
Fifth/Sixth
Gold 45 Blue 29
Rylen Larson had 22 points for Gold. Jack Pipher and Ben Shaw each added nine points and Braiden Judson had five.
Blue got six points each from Bryce Laforest, Eric Lewis and Collin Wheeler.
———
Gold 46 Blue 37
Ben Shaw led Gold with 15 points and Jack Pipher matched Rylen Larson with nine.
Blue had balanced offense from Bryce Laforest, Dan Cummings and Rylan Yeakel with eight points each.
———
Gold 43 Blue 33
Gold got 10 points each from Ben Shaw, Rylen Larson, Jack Pipher and Braiden Judson.
John Calabrese had 10 points to lead Blue. Bryce Laforest, Collin Wheeler and Eric Lewis each had seven points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.