WATKINS GLEN — Wins were hard to come by for Waverly’s young swim team Saturday at the Interscholastic Athletic Conference Championships.
Several swimmers scored in the consolation finals for Waverly and several made the finals.
As a team, Waverly placed fifth. Host Watkins Glen won the meet with 354 points. Dryden was second with 306 points, followed by Southern Cayuga with 296; Lansing with 253; and Waverly with 236.
Notre Dame took sixth with 211 points, Odessa-Montour was seventh with 158 points and Whitney Point was eighth with 66 points.
Leading the way for Waverly was Lourden Benjamin who was third in one event and fourth in three others. In individual events, Benjamin was third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute, 11.50 seconds and fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:29.57.
She also teamed with Delaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley to take fourth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:07.94 and with Sophia DeSisti, Sharpsteen and Whitley to take fourth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:54.69.
Sharpsteen chipped in a fourth in the 100 fly, touching the wall in 1:09.18; Whitley added a fifth in the 50 free with a time of 27.60 and a sixth in the 100 free with a time of 1:01.56; Vascoe had a sixth in the 100 breast in 1:24.67 and diver Josie VanDyke totaled 156.35 points to place third.
Also for the Lady Wolverines, DeSisti placed sixth in the 200 free in 2:19.03; Mara Callear took seventh in the 500 free with a time of 6:33.50; and the pair teamed with Vascoe and Mackenzie Nichols to take seventh in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:30.96.Next up for the Lady Wolverines is the Section IV Class B Championships at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Owego.
