Williamson wrestling defeats Sayre in quick bout

SAYRE — The Williamson wrestling team defeated Sayre 60-18 on Tuesday night at Sayre. However, the scoreline does a poor job painting the actual picture.
Williamson won 10 of the 13 individual matches by forfeit. Sayre never had a chance to win the overall match, but won all three individual matches that did occur, and did so in convincing fashion sending Williamson home in about 20 minutes.
At 145, Sayre junior Bob Benjamin defeated Williamson freshman Aidric Passerallo with a pin.
The match did not start favorably for Benjamin. He found himself in an early hole after being taken down and on the ropes on the mat. Benjamin flipped the script in final half of first period escaping the floor and earning a takedown of his own.
Benjamin once again was forced to pull a rabbit from his hat in the second period escaping a hold and finished the match pinning Passerallo.
At 160, Sayre freshman Kaidon Bennet defeated Williamson sophomore Cody Fleming.
The match was sloppy and suffered from being a one-sided affair. Fleming was penalized an early caution for positioning wrong and was on the wrong end of two stalling calls.
Bennet took advantage of the costly mistakes ending the match convincingly after sucessfully landing a double leg take down and pinning Fleming.
In the final match of the night at 189, Sayre freshman Glen Romberger defeated Williamson freshman Ian Bump.
Bump took a page from the same book of Fleming in the prior match, but the wrong page. Bump fell into a similar trap committing two early penalties creating an opening for Romberger to pounce.
Romberger did not squander the golden opportunity earning four points on a take down and a near fall. Romberger ended the match in the first period wearing down Bump until pinning him.
Sayre is back in action Thursday, Jan., 14 traveling to face Troy at 7:00 p.m.
Towanda 66, Northeast Bradford 9
Towanda’s match with NEB didn’t last long either as the Panthers had three wrestlers take the mat.
At 285, Towanda’s Alex Perez pinned Northeast Bradford’s Kamden Ricci in 1:30 and NEB picked up a forfeit win by Tristen Dunn.
In the match of the night, NEB’s Jack Shumway nipped Towanda’s Evan Johnson 13-12 at 152.
The match was tied at 2-2 after a period but Shumway led 9-6 heading into the third period.
Shumway took a pair of one-point leads in the last two minutes, the last at 12-11 with a late escape. Shumway, though, got the win with a last-second takedown.
Winning by forfeit for Towanda were Clay Watkins at 215; Dalton Lunn (106); John Parker (113); Mykee Nowell (120); Joe Vanderpool (132); Dillon Gallagher (138); Garrett Chapman (145); Zayne McPeak (160); Brandon Lantz (172); and Spencer Jennings (189).
Towanda will wrestle at Warrior Run on Thursday.
