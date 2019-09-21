ENDWELL — Down 20-7 at the half, Waverly put together a 72-yard TD march to open the second half. David Hallett’s 1-yard TD made it a 20-13 game.
That was the high-water mark for the Wolverines, though. The next time Main-Endwell had the ball, Nick DeLucia hit Mike Mancini for a seven-yard TD pass. Two long TD runs by Mancini followed, and the Wolverines couldn’t recover.
The end result was a 47-27 Spartans win that sent Waverly to its first loss of the 2019 season.
“I think they battled pretty tough the whole game,” said Waverly Coach Jason Miller. “They (Maine-Endwell) made some big plays down the stretch in situational things.”
Each team punched the ball into the end zone on its first possession of the game
DeLucia scored from a yard out and Daniel George hit the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
Hallett returned the favor from a yard out for the Wolverines and Alex Gadow tied the game at 7-7.
Maine-Endwell did its damage in the ground on a nine-play drive that included just one pass.
Waverly started with an aerial assault with five passes eating up 56 of the 69 yards.
M-E just kept pounding the ball. There weren’t a lot of big runs, but there were a few. Most of the gains were small, but the Spartans were able to get the big gains when they needed them.
Waverly, on the other hand, could get a first down or two but couldn’t keep drives alive.
Waverly’s march to open the second half buoyed the spirits of the players clad in white and their fans. Hallett carried the mail early. Then Joe Tomasso hit Aidan Westbrook for 30 yards, and the Wolverines were in business at the M-E 26-yard line. A 25-yard burst by Hallett set up his one-yard TD run.
“Putting a drive together to open the second half is a statement,” said Miller. “That’s a good sign in a young team.”
It wasn’t so much Maine-Endwell’s ensuing drive that did in the Wolverines. Mancini touchdowns of 58- and 77-yards on a total of four snaps did. Mancini finished with 161 yards and three TDs on nine carries.
“We didn’t stop the counter,” said Miller. “Michael Mancini’s a good football player and is the best athlete on the field. He kind of took over late in the game. It was a good ballgame up to that point when he took over.”
The Wolverines also had some drops on passes that could have gone the distance or at the very least put the team in position to score.
“We got out of sync on offense a little bit, but I like the way we answered several times during that game,” said Miller
Those two runs made it 40-13 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter and basically ended the drama.
Sandwiched around a four-yard TD run by M-E’s Jack Hopko, Waverly’s Austin Kimble ran 37 yards for a TD and Hallett added a 19-yard burst for six to set the final score.
Hallett finished with 104 yards and three scores on 17 carries, and Tomasso finished the night with 16 receptions on 27 passes for 165 yards. Westbrook led the Wolverines receivers with six catches for 80 yards.
Waverly will travel to Chenango Valley Friday night for another Section IV Football Conference Division II contest.
