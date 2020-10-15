We are fortunate to have a robust population of Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds come to our area every May until sometime in September. They are an absolute joy to watch as they come and go on their daily activities.
One thing that we learned years ago is to have at least two feeders on our property where only one can be seen at a time. There is a dominant male who will perch near a feeder and drive away all other males and even females during the breeding season in May & June. Having two feeders eliminates that problem. We have one feeder on our front porch which is under roof and not subject to the harsh rays of the sun or rain storms. We have a chair out there for just relaxing in the evening hours when all the hummers feed up in the last hour of daylight.
The other feeder is located by our screened in back porch on a staff. This feeder is also protected from most of the sun’s rays.
We observed some things regarding hummingbirds that we have never seen previously. Usually only one male will actually use our sugar water feeders at one time. Later in the summer, during the last hour before the birds retire for the night, we have seen two males feeding at the same time; rarely three. One evening this summer, I actually saw four males feeding at the front porch feeder at the same time. It only lasted maybe 15 seconds.
Still, it was a treat to experience. We usually take down both feeders by the end of September, believing that any hummers heading south have already come through our area. This year was different since we sold our insurance agency effective October 1st and thus had lots of paper work to do. We were rewarded with a sighting of a female at 10:00 a.m. on October 1st ; and the last sighting for 2020 at 2:00 p.m. on October 2nd . It inspires us to leave those feeders up into October next year.
Did you know that when hummingbirds start their southern migration heading for Central and South America, that they fly at night? Reading that was news to us and probably to you also. The birds average about twenty five miles per day. They need to feed during daylight hours. What a bird!
Get out and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells in nature that God has given just to us to enjoy.
