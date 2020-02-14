A 300 highlights first head-to-head weekend at Times Doubles

WAVERLY — They don’t happen often so they’re always special.
Dustin Wright reached perfection Sunday when he opened his 764 series with a 300. It was his “third or fourth,” he said and it was also the catalyst for a 1,400-1,345 win for him and partner Haley Simons over Kyle Dunn, who had a 712, and Skip Dunn.
Close matches and big scores were the themes on Sunday after the tourney took Saturday off so Valley Bowling Center could host the IAC Championships.
The biggest team score of the day went to Tim Pettaway and Jay Lansdown. Led by Lansdown’s weekend-best 790 (258-254-278) the pair had a 1,459 to win by nearly 100 pins.
There was a number of big scores on the day.
Adam Murphy, with a 752, and Bob Murphy ended with a 1,339 team score to beat Joe Cochi and Tom Schanbacher’s 1,264.
Fred Ulrich put a 278 in the middle of a 744 as he and partner Jordan Updyke won 1,380-1,264 over Mark Leary and Darren Pruyne.
Rob Waltman had a 279 and a 733 to lead his team with Desirae Waltman to a 1,342-1,253 win over Dave Harford and Will Allen.
Mike Panek had a 722 as he and partner Chuck Simons had a 1,374 to top Jeff Crawford and Joe Skiba (1,304).
Jim Schanbacher had a 719 as he teamed with Chelsea Delong to down Belinda Floyd and Ryan Marsh 1,374-1,313.
Other big individual scores in winning team efforts included a 716 by Steve Turner, a 711 by Harry Marbaker and a 710 by Joe Pritchard.
Not all high series were thrown in wins.
In addition to Kyle Dunn’s 712, Cheyne Semour had a 703 but he and teammate Bobby Benjamin fell 1,392-1,319. In addition, Joe Morey rolled a 287 and a 704, but he and teammate Ivan McKeever fell to Cheryl Rice and Kim Clark 1,380-1,357.
Some matches were particularly close. Cliff Donmoyer and Jim Ramsey had the closest call of the day. The pair totaled 1,256 to top Michael Pruyne and Robert Pruyne by a scant two pins.
Hey, a win’s a win.
Jason Wheeler and Glenn Fassett finished with a 1,370 — the highest losing score of the day — but fell by 12 pins to the 1,382 rolled by Walter Foote and Warren Decker.
In other close matches, Don Stafford and Rosie Griffin nipped Jennifer Harris and Tabitha Decker 1,302-1,285; and the team of Laura Johnson and Charlie Millard took a 1,298-1,279 win over Kary Erickson and Karen Erickson.
The tournament continues Saturday with the Round of 64. Sunday will see winners of those matches go head-to-head in the Round of 32.
