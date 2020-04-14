WAVERLY — Isaac Chandler has been one of the best high school pole vaulters in New York throughout his career.
The Waverly standout had college offers from all types of school, from Division III up to Division I.
In the end, it was all about finding the right fit — and he found that when he choose to commit to Fredonia.
“When I went there it seemed like it would be the best fit for me,” Chandler said. “When I got there, it felt like a home. Even though when I visited, I didn’t get to go into the buildings on campus, due to COVID-19, I just got to meet with the coaches and talk to them, and just from that it felt like a second home to me.
“I did have looks from Division I, Division II and Division III, honestly this seems like the best choice. They were supportive, it felt like a home. It didn’t feel like picking a home, it felt like picking a family.”
One of the biggest things about Fredonia was the coaching, and their connection to pole vaulting.
“They are very involved with the community of pole vaulters I am in already,” Chandler said. “It felt like something I would be comfortable, rather than travel somewhere I’m nowhere near the group of people I vault with. He’s close to my current pole vault coach, I’m confident I’ll be coached properly.”
Having a coach that knows vaulting was huge, and some bigger schools didn’t have that.
“There were a few schools I went to and looked at and there was just no actual coaching going on. I was trying to find the best fit for me that put me at the best place. If that’s not a well known place, but someplace that’s good for me, I’m going to go there over some top school any day because I want to get the best I can get. I really appreciate what they are doing, it’s something I feel like I will be very successful there.”
Fredonia has had a good vaulter, which gives Chandler confidence.
“They do have one kid who was hitting the heights I’m hitting now,” Chandler said. “It’s good to know there have been successful vaulters there, it’s good to know I’m not walking into a program with no history. I have full faith in the coach there.”
And, Chandler has some big goals when he gets to college.
“The same goal I’ve had for high school, but I want to push it further,” Chandler said. “I wanted to hit 17 this year, but obviously that’s not going to happen right now due to the virus. I’m hoping for 17, 17-6 freshman year.”
And, if he hits those type of heights, Chandler knows he can have success in college.
“According to the coach the heights I’m at already would qualify me for NCAA and place in the top two,” Chandler said. “They told me they would take me to any meet I want to go to. Even if it’s a meet with D1 All-Americans. I can compete against D1, D2 vaulters and try and produce at my best.”
That’s one of the big advantages about track and field, where athletes from all levels can compete against each other.
“I do feel really blessed to be able to do that, going and being able to compete against the best kids in the nation, without having to bring a team with me,” Chandler said. “With other sports you aren’t able to do that. It is something I feel like I can benefit from as well. That’s something that’s always driven me.”
One of the biggest advantages at a school like Fredonia is more one-on-one coaching.
“I do feel like I’m lucky to be able to have one on one time with the coach,” Chandler said. “It’s someting I like having, because learning one on one is what I like best. I feel like it’s going to benefit me.”
While Fredonia was the perfect fit for him as an athlete, it was also the right fit for Chandler academically.
“Academically they had the major I wanted to go into,” Chandler said. “I plan on majoring in exercise science and possibly double majoring in biology and they have both of those majors. The facilities, the pictures I’ve seen, they have top notch facilities for those programs. One of the coaches is one of the exercise teachers, so that lets me stay on top of it because if I need help I know who to go to.”
With what he’s already done in the sport, Chandler is hoping that with success in college, maybe he can keep vaulting beyond college.
“Honestly that hope is always in my mind,” Chandler said. “I’ve got to get there first. That’s something I’ve got to train for and work for everyday. I’m really excited to attempt to work at that level. I’ve got to get there first. I’m hoping to be successful in college, it’s something I want to do for a living and something I hope does happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.