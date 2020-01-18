WAVERLY — One of the top tournaments of the local bowling season is ready to begin.
With a top prize of $2,000, based on 128 entries, and an award ratio of at least one in 10, this event always draws a lot of interest from around the region.
The Morning Times Doubles Shootout will begin on Saturday, January 25, and Valley Bowling Center Greg Joseph said that entries are already coming in.
“We’re about half-way to our number now,” Joseph said. “We’re getting there. Now that the holidays are clear, we’re pushing for people to match up with their partners. Entries are coming in pretty good. We still need them, obviously. People need to find their partners.”
Joseph wanted to remind bowlers that if they were in the top 16 at last year’s tournament, they have to come in with their re-rate average.
Beginning last season, those in the top 16 from the season before need to use the individual average they had when averages were re-figured at the round of 16. That should be remembered when searching for a partner in the tournament because the maximum combined average per team is 430.
Players on teams that did not reach the top 16 were not re-rated.
The USBC-sanctioned event is a handicap tournament with the handicap being 90-percent of the difference between the team’s average and 430. That generous handicap schedule means that even teams with lower averages have a legitimate shot at advancing deep into the tournament.
After qualifying, the top 128 teams will compete in head-to-head, single-elimination matches to get down to the final four. Those teams will compete in step-ladder finals.
Two three-game qualifying rounds are required for each entry. Both may be bowled on the same day or on different days.
There are 12 squad times available but each is limited to 24 entries, so signing up early is a plus.
Valley Bowling Center is currently taking reservations for the following squad times:
Saturdays, Jan. 25 and, Feb. 1: 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.
Sundays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2: 12:30 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.
Entries close at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
For more information or to reserve a squad, call VBC at 607-565-9946. Full rules are available at Valley Bowling Center, 13 North Chemung Street, Waverly.
