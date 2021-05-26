NEWARK VALLEY — Wins were hard to come by for the Waverly boys and girls track and field teams at Monday’s South Large School Divisional meet with Newark Valley, Notre Dame and Watkins Glen vying for laurels. The Wolverines did, however garner a few wins and a number of top three finishes in the non-scoring meet.
Boys
Caden Wheeler and Micah Chandler were the stars for Waverly.
Wheeler had at least a hand in four wins for Waverly. He won the 100-meter dash in 11.8 seconds, and the long jump by clearing 19-feet, 7 3/4-inches. Wheeler also ran with Chandler, Ryan Lambert and Treyton Moore to win the 4x100-meter relay in 46.3 and with Sam VanDyke, Alex Gadow and Moore to win the 4x400-meter relay in 5:51.0.
Chandler added a win in the 200 with a time of 24.6 and was third in the long jump, clearing 16-8 1/2.
Waverly’s other win was delivered by Collin Wright, who ran the 3000-meter steeplechase in 10:28.9.
Also for Waverly, VanDyke was second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.2 and third in the high jump by clearing the bar at 5-4; Ryan Clark was second in the discus, clearing 94-11; Moore took third in the 400 in 1:00.1; Gadow took third in the triple jump with a distance of 38-1 1/2; and Gavin Schillmoeller was third in the 1600 with a time of 5:28.9.
Lambert added a third in the 200 with a time of 25.3 and in the 100 with a time of 12.4.
Girls
Waverly’s ladies won a trio of events including two relays.
Abbey Knolles, Kennedy Westbrook and Gabby Picco were in on both relays. They ran with Natalie Garrity to win the 4x100 in 54.9 and with Addison Westbrook to win the 4x400 in 5:39.6.
Waverly’s other win came courtesy of Olivia Nittinger, wo topped the bar at 7-6 in the pole vault.
Addison Westbrook and Picco went 2-3 in the high jump with each clearing the bar at 3-8; Nittinger was second in the discus with a distance of 58-8; Kennedy Westbrook, who was also second in the 100 with a time of 14.0, and Knolles were second and third in the 200 with respective times of 29.4 and 30.3; Harper Minaker took second in the 800 in 2:32.2 and in the 1500 with a time of 5:31.8; Nittinger placed third in the shot put with a distance of 22-9; and Paige Robinson had thirds in the 400 with a time of 1:09.4 and in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 6-0.
