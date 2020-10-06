TIOGA JUNCTION — Williamson held Sayre scoreless and took advantage of one good opportunity to post a 1-0 NTL win Monday night.
Caleb Morgan won a one-on-one battle with Sayre Cole Gelbutis on a penalty kick 10:10 into the second half.
The win was the Warriors’ first of the season and avenges a loss at Sayre earlier in the season.
Gelbutis only faced nine other shots and had nine saves. Sayre finished with eight shots.
Sayre will host North Penn/Liberty at 10 a.m. Saturday.
