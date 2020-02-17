VESTAL — Some loved them, some hated them, but the lanes at Vestal were the same for all.
Playing on a sport shot isn’t for the faint of heart.
The Section IV girls took on Vestal Lanes on Friday with mixed results
As for the local teams and players, Waverly wound up fourth in Class C with a total of 2,525 pins and Tioga finished sixth in Class D
Waverly’s Victoria Houseknecht had the best local score with a 564 that places her 13th heading into this weekend’s State Qualifier at Valley Bowling Center on Saturday.
Also for Waverly, Rachel Houseknecht had a 530; Morgan Lee had a 486; Shantilly Decker checked in with a 473 and Sadie VanAllen had a 472.
Victoria and Rachel Houseknecht will play for a Section IV individual title on Saturday.
For Tioga, Bailey Elston led the way with a 426. Mackenzie Macumber added a 405, Caroline Chapman had a 399, BobbiJo Tarbox finished with a 361 and Cassie Birney had a 346.
Turning to the boys there were some insane scores on Saturday.
On a sport shot, Binghamton’s Tyler Mitchell rolled an 800 and teammate Alec McNeill had the day’s second-best score with a 728
Neither figures in with the local players, being from the large school side.
As a team, Waverly was third in Class C with a score of 2,799. That leaves the Wolverines a bit in arrears of the leaders and seventh heading into next weekend.
On Saturday, many roles were reversed for the Wolverines. Atop the team in pinfall was Ashton Pritchard with a 598 and Matt Mauersberg added a 592. Zach Vanderpool battled his way to a 568, Derrick Canfield had a 530 and Cody Blackwell added a 519.
The Wolverines will compete for a state berth at home next week but must make up serious ground to advance.
Vanderpool and Canfield will also be playing for an individual berth on the Section’s All-star team.
Tioga’s guys were fourth in Class D with a 2,621.
Kolton Pond paced Tioga with a 586, Jarrett Myers had 542 and Dylan Slater.
Also for Tioga, Gace Cain rolled a 494 and Rocco Fariello finished with a 485.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.