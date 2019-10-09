Waverly sweeps S-VE

WAVERLY — The host Waverly Wolverines posted a 3-0 win over S-VE to improve to 8-3 on the season.
Waverly won the sets 25-17, 25-20 and 25-10.
Chloe Croft packaged 17 points, nine on aces, with 22 assists and four digs and Paige Lewis had seven points, six aces, six kills and five digs.
Also for the Lady Wolverines, Maddy Goodwin had 11 points and Adrianna Clinton posted seven kills.
For the Panthers, Lizzie Graham had five digs, two kills and two aces; Sam Deppe had four aces, four assists, two digs and a kill; and Ashleigh Morais finished with three aces, two digs and a kill.
Also for S-VE, Noah Lavore had five digs and an ace and Emily Jones wound up with four kills and a dig.
JV: Waverly won the JV match 2-1. S-VE took the opener 26-24, then Waverly won the next two 25-16 and 25-13.
Kennedy Herriman led Waverly with 19 points, eight aces and four digs. In addition, Taylor Hall had 10 points, six aces and four digs, and Aubrey Ennis had five kills.
Waverly will host Newark Valley at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
