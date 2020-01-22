SAYRE — Sayre, trailing by six after the first quarter, came back to make a game of it before dropping Wednesday night’s NTL contest to Northeast Bradford by a 43-30 margin.
NEB clearly had the upper hand in the first eight minutes. Maisie Neuber had the hot hand early for the Panthers, scoring seven of her 11 points in the opening period.
In the second quarter, the Lady Redskins flipped the script on NEB to close the gap to a single point at 16-15. Defense was the key for the Redskins’ resurgence as they held the Panthers to just four points.
The game swung back NEB’s way in the third. Lyndsay Moore dropped in five of her eight total points in the period as the Panthers pulled out to a 28-20 game.
Sayre was still in it at that point, but the Panthers continued their second-half surge to get the win.
Gabbi Randall had a steady night to lead the Redskins with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Emily Sutryk added 10 points and five assists for the Redskins; Jazz DeKay contributed five rebounds and three points; Hayli VanDyke had three points and Madi LaManna had two points. Sayre falls to 3-8 in league play and 3-11 on the season.
Neuber’s 11 led the Panthers, but Lauryn Jones had 10 points; Kayleigh Thoman matched Moore with eight points; and Vicki Rought had six points. NEB, running away with the NTL Division II race, improves to 10-1 in league play and 14-3 overall.
Sayre will visit North Penn/Mansfield Friday night.
Athens 54, Troy 23
TROY — Athens lad little trouble with the Trojans on the road.
Already up 14-6 after the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats pulled out to a 31-12 halftime lead and was up 43-17 with a quarter to play.
The win puts Athens’ record at 9-1 in NTL play and 11-2 overall.
Haley Barry led Athens with 20 points including six in the opening stanza. Megan Collins had all six of her points in the second period and Kayleigh Miller added five of her 15. Miller also had five rebounds and three steals in the game.
The same pair accounted for all 12 Athens points in the third quarter as the Lady Wildcats “D” put the clamps on the Trojans.
Avery Priester had 10 assists and seven steals for Athens; Caydence Macik had eight rebounds and six points; and Rachel Stephens grabbed seven boards.
Hannah Zimmerman had eight points to lead Troy (2-7, 3-11), and Rachel Kingsley added seven points.
