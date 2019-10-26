WAVERLY — Kennedy Westbrook scored the only goal with three minutes to go in the first half to give the Waverly Wolverines the narrow win over the Newark Valley Cardinals, 1-0 on Friday in the second round of Section Four Girls Soccer Sectionals.
After receiving a first-round bye in the section four soccer tournament, the Waverly Wolverines started the game slowly on offense. The defense for both sides was on full display through the first 30 minutes of action.
It looked like the Wolverines were going to go up 1-0 with 15 minutes to go in the half when Sadie VanAllen ripped a shot that was saved by Cardinals goalkeeper, Christa Shanbacher.
With just three minutes to go in the first half, the Wolverines were finally able to find the back of the net. Coming off of a terrific pass from teammate, Gabby Picco, Kennedy Westbrook was able to finish the play by putting the ball in the upper-left part of the goal to put the Wolverines up 1-0.
“Gabby (Picco) was wide open and she could have turned and taken the shot herself,” said Waverly Coach Tara Hogan. “But she saw that Kennedy (Westbrook) was making the run in, and she was in the right place at the right time for a well-placed goal.”
In terms of possession, the first half was dominated by the Wolverines. The Cardinals were only able to muster up one shot which was saved by Waverly’s goalkeeper, Kaitlyn Clark.
But Newark Valley looked like a totally different team once the second half started.
“We knew they would be more aggressive coming out of the half,” said Hogan. “The most dangerous times are when a team is up by one coming out of a half because those first 10 minutes, the opposing team is the most aggressive.”
Clark and the rest of the defense for Waverly were equal to the task, having to defend six total shots on goal in the second half as compared to only one in the first half.
Even though Newark Valley came out with their foot on the pedal, that did not prevent Waverly from trying to expand their lead. The Wolverines still tallied nine shots on goal which were all saved by Shanbacher. Melina Ortiz and Lea VanAllen each had two shots in the second half for the Wolverines to keep the pressure on the Newark Valley goalkeeper.
As the second half winded down, the Cardinals had two shots on goal within the final minute of the contest. But the Wolverines were able to dodge any trouble and advance to the next round.
“Over the last few games, we have not been playing to our strength,” said Hogan. “We are normally a very solid team in terms of possession…In this game, we were able to see that if we can have possession, we don’t need to work as hard and opportunities open up.”
The goalkeepers on both sides played extraordinarily well. For the Cardinals, Shanbacher saved a total of 12 Wolverine shots. As for Wolverines, Clark was able to notch the shutout with eight total saves between the first and second halves.
Next up for the Waverly Wolverines, it will either be Oneonta (12-3-1) or Owego Free Academy (3-10) in the third round of Sectionals. Both of these teams are rather foreign foes to the Waverly Wolverines.
“We are not familiar with either of these teams,” said Hogan. “So, going into the game, we need to get as much information as we can over the next couple days and get healthy.”
Game time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
This next game will be the last test for the Wolverines before the Championship Round which will take place at Norwich next weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.