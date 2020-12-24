A wing and a prayer

She’s sleeping now after her morning feeding and a rousing play session, which is why I’m jamming in some much-needed work like penning a column, shoveling snow and handling other duties that get pushed aside when Riley, our now 10-week old yellow Labrador retriever, is wide awake and alternately entertaining us and getting into the kind of trouble puppies always seem to find.
We’re on her schedule now, and it’s a routine we’re all getting used to: eat, play, create havoc, sleep, repeat. The most popular words and phrases in our home these days are, “No!,” Where’d she go?” and “Do you have her?”
We’ve been down this road before, thankfully, and understand it’s what you sign on for when you get a puppy — any puppy, but especially a supercharged Lab out of hunting and field trial stock, one whose pedigree is littered, so to speak, with field champions and national qualifiers. Unceremoniously plucked from the Midwest Retrievers kennel in Conway Springs, Kansas, the 1,362-mile trip home was uneventful, although exhausting.
The signs of progress are almost imperceptible, yet encouraging. Then too, there are times when Riley regresses into a Sharknado of sorts, testing our patience and prompting us to wonder whether we’re capable of molding her into a model canine citizen and quality hunting dog.
Riley is a pointing Lab, bred for more of a pointing instinct in the field than most retrievers. Pointing Labs are more common in the Midwest, hence the arduous cross-country trek which, thankfully, occurred a week before Snowmageddon arrived in the Valley.
And Riley does, in fact, point. She points Finn, our five-year-old Lab who immediately — well, almost immediately — warmed to the fuzzball of potential and mayhem. She points birds at our feeder. Even our neighbor’s goats.
So that’s a start. And even though she’s a pointing Lab, nothing really changes when it comes to the early training. Everything works off Sit, Stay, and Come. Right now fun is the name of the game — at least in Riley’s eyes. She is unaware that we’re laying the foundation for some great times in the field. Short sessions, always ending on a positive note, with patience our biggest responsibility.
Then there is The Wing.
Paula and I socked away several pheasant wings in our freezer as we connected on cockbirds this fall, knowing they will be put to good use during our training of Riley. The tosses down the short hallway are few, enough to keep her excited and wanting more when it’s over. Finn is sequestered elsewhere to avoid any distraction, and Riley retrieves and begins to understand the game that will become much more serious next fall — perhaps even in the spring under a controlled setting at a shooting preserve.
Sure, Riley doesn’t always want to surrender The Wing. But she’s already beginning to understand that’s what has to happen. She’s learning too, that although her rousing bouts with Finn are the norm, ultimately Paula and I dictate the fun.
As it has been with our six previous Labradors, this is a fun time. And challenging. And frustrating. And exhausting.
Riley is awake now, which means it’s time for a quick trip outside to our shoveled snow maze. Maybe followed by a quick roll-around with Finn.
And then, a trip upstairs to the hallway with The Wing.
Steve Piatt can be reached via email at stevepiatt04@gmail.com.
