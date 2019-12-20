ATHENS — With the issue handled by halftime, Athens got a lot of people playing time in a 58-20 win over North Penn/Liberty in a Northern Tier League game Thursday night.
Athens led 21-4 after a quarter and 41-4 at halftime.
Haley Barry led Athens with 14 points and Caydence Macik added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists as all 10 players scored.
Kayleigh Miller had nine points, six boards, four steals and three assists; Jocelyn Murray had eight rebounds; and Rachel Stephens finished with six boards for the Wildcats.
Eva Rice led NP/L with 11 points.
Athens will visit Millville on Monday.
Sayre 43, Troy 27
TROY — Emily Sutryk dropped in 19 points and had seven steals for Sayre and Gabbi Randall added 18 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists in a strong all-around game as Sayre logged its first win of the 2019-2020 campaign.
“I’m very happy to go into Christmas break on a positive note,” said Sayre Head Coach Elaine Sparduti. “Our play (Thursday) was still ragged at times, but we strung together enough good stretches to take and hold a lead. I am proud of how hard they battled through the hard stretches. Composure is key for this group because of the inexperience and players handling new positions. We still need to work on more scoring distribution, but as a team, we are contributing in other important ways like rebounding. All in all, our hard work and progress were evident tonight.”
All-in-all, Sayre out rebounded Liberty 35-21 and committed just 13 turnovers.
Sayre was up 11-9 after a quarter then pitched a shutout in the second period for a 21-9 lead at the half.
Liberty climbed to within 10 points at 28-18 through three quarters but could never catch up.
Maddie LaManna added seven steals and four points and Gabby Shaw finished with seven rebounds and two points.
Sayre is off until visiting Athens at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 in the opening round of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
