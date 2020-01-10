TIOGA CENTER — All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the Knights of Columbus NYS State Free Throw Championship. The competition will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Tioga Central High School gym. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, chapter, regional, state, and international competitions. All boys and girls will compete in their respective age and gender divisions. Since its beginning in 1972, over 2.5 million youths have participated in the contest.
The event at Tioga Central will be the 6th Annual held in memory of Daniel Manwaring, a long-time volunteer youth basketball coach who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while jogging. Organizers hope to remind the community of Dan’s spirit and enthusiasm for youth sports.
All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation. Winners are awarded a plaque. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.
The local contest is sponsored by Blessed Trinity Council #251 with members from four Catholic Churches in Tioga County.
